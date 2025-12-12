শুক্রবার, ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৩৯ অপরাহ্ন
'Incorrect': JioStar clarifies stance on ICC media rights after exit rumours | Cricket News

  শুক্রবার, ১২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
'Incorrect': JioStar clarifies stance on ICC media rights after exit rumours | Cricket News


ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule unveiled (PTI Photo)

Media company JioStar has confirmed its commitment to fulfil its contract with the International Cricket Council. This statement was released following reports suggesting the broadcaster might exit its USD 3-billion deal before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. JioStar was formed through a merger between Reliance’s media division and Walt Disney’s India operations.“Both organisations remain focused on delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage of upcoming ICC events to fans across India, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of the sport’s most anticipated global tournaments,” JioStar said in a statement.The company assured that event preparations are proceeding as scheduled, with no disruption to viewers, advertisers, or industry partners.“ICC and JioStar, as long-term commercial partners, maintain regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters focused on the role the partnership can play in growing the sport,” it said.The company acknowledged recent media speculation about ICC’s media rights agreement in India.“These reports do not reflect the position of either organisation. The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC’s official media rights partner in India. Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect,” the statement said.ICC released its own statement confirming the partnership: “The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC’s official media rights partner in India. Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect.”The cricket governing body emphasised JioStar’s commitment to honour its contractual obligations. Recent reports had suggested that JioStar informed ICC about withdrawing from the remaining two years of its four-year agreement due to financial losses. These reports also claimed ICC had begun searching for new bidders for the 2026-29 rights cycle.



