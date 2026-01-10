শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:১৬ অপরাহ্ন
IND vs NZ: Injury scare for India before first ODI; star batter leaves field in pain after being hit in nets | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Injury scare for India before first ODI; star batter leaves field in pain after being hit in nets | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was briefly treated after being struck above his waist during net practice as India put the final touches to their preparations for the three-ODI series against New Zealand, starting Sunday at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium. Pant was batting against Indian throwdown specialists when he copped the blow and was seen grimacing in pain. The team’s support staff attended to him, and head coach Gautam Gambhir was also present during the treatment. After receiving initial attention, Pant walked off the field of Ground B at the BCA Stadium, where India captain Shubman Gill was later seen engaged in a long discussion with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.Meanwhile, during the optional training session on Saturday, former India captain Rohit Sharma was waiting outside the net when pacer Mohammed Siraj came in early for a batting stint and struggled to connect while attempting to hoick the ball. Rohit offered tips to Siraj during the session. Other players, including India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who had captained Mumbai in a narrow one-run loss to Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, batted in partnership with KL Rahul, while Pant and Ravindra Jadeja also had a hit in the nets. Pant, Iyer, and Siraj had all recently played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective state teams, with their last matches taking place on January 8. The three-ODI series against a new-look New Zealand side begins at Baroda, with the second ODI set for Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 14, and the final match scheduled at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.



