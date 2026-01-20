মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:১৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IND vs NZ: Not Shreyas Iyer! India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals Tilak Varma’s replacement in playing XI | Cricket News When Shamita Shetty Visited The Kapil Sharma Show With Sister Shilpa & Jiju Raj | Bollywood News শ্রীমঙ্গলে বিপুল পবিমান চোরাই ভারতীয় প্রসাধনী সামগ্রী জব্দ Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal Thinks Farhana Bhatt Is ‘Negative Character’ | Television News KL Rahul to play for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy; Nitish Kumar Reddy confirms availability for Andhra | Cricket News Before Jana Nayagan, These Films Also Landed In Legal Troubles ‘আমি আপনাদেরই সন্তান, আমাকে সহযোগিতা করবেন’ ‘হারার ভয়ে খেলে না, সেই কথা তো বলে না’ এপেক্স ট্যানারীর পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad ২৬ জানুয়ারি আনোয়ার গ্যালভানাইজিংয়ের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IND vs NZ: Not Shreyas Iyer! India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals Tilak Varma’s replacement in playing XI | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
IND vs NZ: Not Shreyas Iyer! India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals Tilak Varma’s replacement in playing XI | Cricket News


India captain Suryakumar Yadav with coach Gautam Gambhir (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

NEW DELHI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has explained why Ishan Kishan will play ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the T20 series against New Zealand. He said the decision is mainly because Ishan is part of India’s T20 World Cup squad and is a like-for-like replacement for injured Tilak Varma, who is a left-hander.Tilak, who is usually an automatic choice at number three, has undergone abdominal surgery and is ruled out of the first three matches starting Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav press conference: On India T20I Playing XI, personal form and more

His injury opened the door for Shreyas Iyer to return to the national squad, but only for those initial games. However, the captain made it clear that Iyer is being seen as a number five batter.Suryakumar said, “Ishan will bat at number 3 because he is a part of our T20 World Cup team and he was picked in the squad first so it’s our responsibility to give him a chance.” He also pointed out Ishan’s hard work, saying, “He hasn’t played for India for past one and half year and in the mean time consistently performed in domestic cricket.”Explaining further, he added, “Since he (Ishan) has been picked for World T20, he deserves to play ahead (of Shreyas). Had it been a question of batting slots Nos 4 or 5, it would have been a different question altogether. Unfortunately, Tilak isn’t there so Ishan is our best bet.”The T20 World Cup begins on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. When asked about batting at number three himself, Suryakumar said he is flexible. “I have batted at both positions for India. My stats at No. 4 are sightly better although they are good at No. 3 also. But then we are flexible with that,” he said.He added, “We will see and if the situation demands that we have to send a right-hander… then, I will go in, otherwise Tilak (now injured) has been doing really well at number three.”Speaking about his own form, Suryakumar admitted struggles but remained confident. “I’ve been out of runs. But I can’t change my identity,” he said, adding, “If the performance comes, I’ll take it, if it doesn’t, it’s back to the drawing board.”He ended by stressing team success over personal form, saying, “This is team sport and my first responsibility is to ensure that my team does well.”



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
KL Rahul to play for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy; Nitish Kumar Reddy confirms availability for Andhra | Cricket News

KL Rahul to play for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy; Nitish Kumar Reddy confirms availability for Andhra | Cricket News

Horror in Australia: Fire outside BBL stadium with Babar Azam, Steve Smith playing – Watch | Cricket News

Horror in Australia: Fire outside BBL stadium with Babar Azam, Steve Smith playing – Watch | Cricket News

Key Pakistan bowler to miss T20 World Cup; PCB decides to go in different direction | Cricket News

Key Pakistan bowler to miss T20 World Cup; PCB decides to go in different direction | Cricket News

Crowd chants ‘Gautam Gambhir haye haye’; Virat Kohli reacts – WATCH | Cricket News

Crowd chants ‘Gautam Gambhir haye haye’; Virat Kohli reacts – WATCH | Cricket News

Gael Monfils bows out in epic farewell at Australian Open after 20th campaign | Tennis News

Gael Monfils bows out in epic farewell at Australian Open after 20th campaign | Tennis News

India vs New Zealand T20Is: IND vs NZ full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming info | Cricket News

India vs New Zealand T20Is: IND vs NZ full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming info | Cricket News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST