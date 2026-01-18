রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৫:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja turns flying eagle to dismiss Will Young during 3rd ODI – Watch | Cricket News

  রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja turns flying eagle to dismiss Will Young during 3rd ODI – Watch | Cricket News


Ravindra Jadeja during 3rd ODI (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Stunning athleticism lit up the third ODI between India and New Zealand as Ravindra Jadeja produced a moment of magic to dismiss Will Young on Sunday. The crowd barely had time to react before Jadeja was airborne, pulling off a catch that instantly went viral and reflected why he remains one of the finest fielders in world cricket.The moment came in the 13th over with New Zealand rebuilding after early setbacks. Harshit Rana bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, well outside off, inviting Will Young to free his arms.

Mohammed Siraj press conference: gearing up for series decider vs New Zealand

Young stayed back and went hard on the cut, aiming to pierce the point region. For a split second, it looked like the ball would race away. Instead, Jadeja sprang to life.Stationed at backward point, Jadeja reacted in a flash, diving sharply to his right like a flying eagle. Watch:With both hands outstretched inches above the turf, he clasped the ball cleanly, making a difficult chance look effortless. The perfection of the dive, balance mid-air, and secure landing left teammates and fans alike in awe.Harshit Rana raised his arms in celebration, fully aware that the breakthrough owed as much to Jadeja’s brilliance as to the delivery itself.Will Young’s dismissal for 30 off 41 balls ended a promising partnership with Daryl Mitchell that had begun to steady New Zealand after they slipped to 5 for 2. At 58 for 3, the visitors were once again under pressure, and the momentum swung decisively towards India. As clips of the catch spread rapidly across social media, fans hailed it as one of the highlights of the match. Jadeja’s flying grab stood out as a game-changing piece of brilliance.



