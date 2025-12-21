IND vs PAK Final: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi presents trophy to U19 Asia Cup champions – Watch

রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:১৪ অপরাহ্ন
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Mohsin Naqvi presents trophy to U19 Asia Cup champions (screengrabs)

Pakistan beat India to clinch the U19 Asia Cup title in Dubai on Sunday. With Pakistan winning the trophy, the tournament managed to avoid what could’ve been a possible trophy-presentation controversy. The match was played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, where Pakistan defeated India by a huge margin of 191 runs to lift the U19 Asia Cup for only the second time in their history.Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was present at the stadium, which brought back memories of the drama that followed the senior Asia Cup final earlier this year. Watch Naqvi greeting players after the win here:At that time, the Indian team had refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also a minister in the Pakistani government. Because of that incident, many wondered if a similar situation would arise again during the U19 final.India had come into the match as favourites. They had a strong history in the U19 Asia Cup and had already beaten Pakistan comfortably in the group stage. Naqvi’s presence in the stands added to the tension, especially since there was no handshake between players during both the group match and the final.However, this time there was no controversy. Pakistan completely outplayed India and left no room for confusion during the trophy ceremony. Pakistan’s batting was led by Sameer Minhas, who played a stunning knock of 172 runs from 113 balls. His innings helped Pakistan post a massive total of 347 for eight in their 50 overs.India’s chase never got going. Their batters struggled against Pakistan’s fast bowlers, who used pace and bounce effectively. Ali Raza picked up four wickets, while Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan chipped in with two each. India were bowled out for just 156 runs in 26.2 overs.After the match, Indian players chose not to go on stage where Naqvi was present. Instead, they collected their runners-up medals separately from another ACC official. Naqvi then presented the winners’ medals to the Pakistan U19 players and posed for photos with them.Later, Naqvi stepped into his role as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and joined the team’s celebrations. He stood at the centre as the young players lifted the trophy and celebrated their victory.



