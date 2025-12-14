IND vs PAK Live Score, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus as India eye another masterclass against Pakistan

IND vs PAK Live Score, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a masterclass with the bat, hammering a scintillating 171 off just 95 deliveries to propel India to a crushing 234-run victory over hosts UAE in the opening match of the U19 Asia Cup here on Friday. With that statement performance, the spotlight will firmly remain on the young batting prodigy as India prepare for a mouth-watering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

The 14-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, put on a breathtaking exhibition of power-hitting, smashing 14 sixes — the most by any batter in a single U19 innings — during his sensational knock.

India’s dominance was further underlined by half-centuries from Vihaan Malhotra (69) and Aaron George (69), as the side amassed a colossal 433 for 6 in their 50 overs. The total is India’s highest-ever in U19 ODIs and also the biggest score in the history of the U19 Asia Cup.

In response, UAE were never able to mount a serious challenge, despite valiant fifties from Prithvi Madhu (50) and Uddish Suri (78 not out), and could only reach 199 for 7 in their allotted overs.

Suryavanshi’s blistering effort, laced with nine fours, now stands as the second-highest score by an Indian in youth ODIs, behind Ambati Rayudu’s unbeaten 177 against England in 2002, and the ninth-highest individual score in men’s U19 ODIs.

Asked to bat first, the young opener looked in a league of his own, dismantling the UAE attack as he brought up his fifty in just 30 balls and raced to a century off only 56 deliveries.

He then added a mammoth 212-run partnership with George, completely overwhelming the hosts’ bowlers. Suryavanshi’s dazzling innings finally ended in the 33rd over when he was bowled by spinner Suri.

The middle order ensured the momentum did not dip thereafter, with Vedant Trivedi (38), Abhigyan Kundu (32 not out) and Kanishk Chouhan (28) chipping in to push India beyond the coveted 400-run mark.

Chasing an imposing target, UAE lost two wickets inside the first four overs, and the quick removal of Muhammad Rayan, Ayaan Misbah and Ahmed Khudadad in the space of nine balls left them reeling at 48 for 5, effectively sealing the contest.

Although Suri and Madhu combined for an 85-run stand to stem the collapse, the outcome was already beyond doubt.