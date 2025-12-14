IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Record! Hardik Pandya scripts history, becomes first Indian to … | Cricket News

India’s Hardik Pandya, center, celebrate with teammates the wicket of South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

NEW DELHI: Hardik Pandya reached a major milestone on Sunday by taking his 100th T20I wicket during the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I in Dharamsala. With this wicket, he became the first Indian to record both 100 wickets and 1,000 runs in T20 internationals.Pandya returned to India colours in the opening T20I in Cuttack after being out of action since September 26, 2025. He marked his comeback with an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes.

He also took one wicket for 16 runs in two overs, helping India secure a 101-run win and earning the Player of the Match award.In the last game, however, India faced a heavy defeat, with South Africa levelling the series 1-1.With India’s early domination in the third T20I, it seems as if they are on their way to take the lead back in the five-match series. By completing 100 wickets, Pandya joined Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah as only the third Indian bowler to reach the milestone. Arshdeep has 107 wickets from 69 matches with best figures of 4 for 9, while Bumrah has 101 wickets in 81 games with best figures of 3 for 7.Before this game, Pandya had 99 wickets in 122 T20Is at an economy of 8.22, with a best of 4 for 16.Worldwide, only four players, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza and Virandeep Singh, had previously achieved the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. Pandya is now the fifth to join this group