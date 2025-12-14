IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Seamers wreak havoc as India thrash South Africa by seven wickets to go 2-1 up | Cricket News

From left, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube celebrate (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

DHARAMSHALA: It’s a rarity in T20 cricket to see bowlers swinging the ball more than batters swinging their bats. It’s almost against the core marketing ethos of the format to see the ball dominating the bat, even as bowlers are fast being reduced to mere punching bags. Under lights, in frosty conditions in the hills on Sunday evening, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana found perfect conditions to blow away South Africa’s top order after India captain Suryakumar Yadav elected to bowl, as the hosts went 2-1 up in the T20I series.

The historically high-scoring venue witnessed a lopsided contest for much of the first innings as South Africa could only muster 117, thanks largely to Aiden Markram’s 61 off 46 in a masterful display of batting.The score was too low to put the Indian batters under pressure, more so with South Africa’s new-ball bowlers spraying it around. Abhishek Sharma’s characteristic hard-hitting 18-ball 35 at the top of the chase eased things for Shubman Gill, who laboured to 28 off 28 balls after surviving multiple close calls. India eased past the target in 15.5 overs with seven wickets to spare, as Tilak Varma returned to the dressing room unbeaten on 26 off 34, alongside Shivam Dube, after an unconvincing Suryakumar was dismissed for 12 off 11 balls.India’s chase looked comfortable mainly due to Arshdeep and Rana literally bullying the South African batters with the hooping ball to reduce the visitors to 25/3 at the end of the powerplay.Coming into the game on the back of a horrific outing in the previous match in Chandigarh, Arshdeep wouldn’t have complained about seeing the ball jag around prodigiously both ways up front. Arshdeep and Rana dismissed openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock lbw respectively in the first two overs before Rana knocked over Dewald Brevis in the fourth. Only Markram, displaying high-class technique, stood firmly in front of the moving ball.The conditions were so heavily in favour of seam that every seamer, including Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, picked up a wicket in their first over. Except for Brevis’s wild cover drive off Rana’s inswinger, all top-order batters fell to defensive shots.

India’s Arshdeep Singh, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Not only did the opening burst with the new ball make up for Jasprit Bumrah’s sudden withdrawal, but it also offered respite to Indian batters who have been found wanting against the new ball too often. It also set the stage for the ever-menacing Varun Chakravarthy, who rushed through his four overs to return figures of 2/11, marginally better than wrecker-in-chief Arshdeep’s 2/13. It mattered little that India were ordinary in the field, dropping three regulation catches.The broad blade of Markram’s vertical bat against top-notch swing bowling made for absorbing viewing. Markram was the only batter to find the middle regularly. He capitalised on Rana’s inexperience in the final over of the powerplay, when the pacer inexplicably tried variations instead of sticking to seam and swing. Markram punished Rana again later, picking up 19 runs in the 18th over. Rana finished with figures of 2/34.Unlike Test cricket , the team batting first doesn’t have the luxury of time to see off the new ball and wait for conditions to ease. While Markram relied on his straight bat to hit six fours and two sixes, Donovan Ferreira got carried away with a couple of lusty blows before losing his stumps attempting a wild slog off Varun Chakravarthy. Ferreira’s 20 off 15 helped add 35 runs in 20 balls with Markram and briefly threatened to post a challenging total.