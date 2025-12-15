IND vs SA: Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series vs South Africa; Shahbaz Ahmed named replacement | Cricket News

সোমবার, ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:১৪ অপরাহ্ন
NEW DELHI: Allrounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against South Africa due to illness.Axar is currently with the Indian team in Lucknow, where he will undergo further medical assessment, the BCCI informed on Monday.

Are selectors confused? First Ravindra Jadeja now Axar Patel | Musical chairs!

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad,” a release by the BCCI said. Axar missed the third T20I of the series in Dharamshala on Sunday due to illness. Under chilly climes and dewy conditions, India’s seamers and spinners combined to bowl out South Africa for 117 in 20 overs in the third T20I at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday.Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets apiece, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube chipped in with a scalp each, as the visitors never recovered from being 30/4 inside seven overs in seam-bowling friendly conditions.Captain Aiden Markram fought hard with a fluent 61 off 46 balls, but found little support as only Donovon Ferreira (20) and Anrich Nortje (12) reached double figures, as India’s attack remained relentless despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel.Having gone for runs in the previous outing, Arshdeep struck early to give India the perfect start. Abhishek Sharma played a sparkling little innings after the pacers produced a riveting exhibition of swing bowling, powering India to a smooth seven-wicket victory in the third T20I.India lead the 5-match T20 series 2-1. India’s updated squad for the last two T20Is:Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed.



