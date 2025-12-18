শুক্রবার, ১৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১১ পূর্বাহ্ন
IND vs SA: Big update on ticket refunds after Lucknow T20I called off due to fog | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA: Big update on ticket refunds after Lucknow T20I called off due to fog | Cricket News


A view of Ekana Cricket Stadium shrouded in dense fog (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) announced that they would fully refund ticket prices for fans after the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was cancelled due to fog. Supposed to begin at 7 pm, the ecounter was called off at 9:30 pm on Wednesday after six inspections due to poor visibility caused by a thick layer of smog at the Ekana Stadium.“Spectators who purchased tickets online will receive a refund through their original payment method,” stated Prem Manohar Gupta, UPCA’s secretary, in a release.“Notifications regarding refunds will be sent to the registered email addresses. Ticket holders should regularly check their emails for further updates.”For those who bought tickets offline, refunds can be collected from the box office at Gate No. 2 of the Ekana International Cricket Stadium on December 20, 21, and 22, between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm.“Offline ticket holders must be present in person and are required to bring their original physical tickets along with a copy of a Government ID for verification,” the statement added.“Customers need to submit all the above along with their bank details. They should fill out the refund form provided at the counter with accurate details and submit the original tickets along with the completed form for verification.“Once verification is successful, refunds will be processed directly to the respective bank accounts as per the details provided in the refund form. Refunds will only be initiated after the submitted documents and information have been duly verified.”India are set to play South Africa in the fifth and final T20 on Friday in Ahmedabad.



