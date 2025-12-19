শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya blows flying kiss to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma; her reaction goes viral – Watch | Cricket News ‘Dharma Film Kyun Nahi Diya’: Akshay Kumar’s Niece Simar Asks Karan Johar After He Calls Her ‘Gorgeous’ | Bollywood News Ishaan Khatter Warns Against Overexposure: ‘You Run A Hazard As An Actor’ | Bollywood News Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Tried ‘So Hard’ To Help Son Nick Before Their Tragic Murders: Report | Korean News Kim Woo Bin And Shin Min Ah Wedding: Will Lee Kwang Soo Host The Ceremony? | Korean News Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Day 1: James Cameron Film Opens At Rs 18 Crore In India | Hollywood News ভেনেজুয়েলার সঙ্গে যুদ্ধের শঙ্কা উড়িয়ে দেওয়া যাচ্ছে না: ট্রাম্প Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 480 Crore | Bollywood News IND vs SA: Unbeaten run rolls on! Gautam Gambhir’s India clinch 5th T20I, seal series 3–1 | Cricket News একটি চিহ্নিত মহল দেশকে পরিকল্পিতভাবে অস্থিতিশীল করতে চাইছে: মির্জা ফখরুল
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya blows flying kiss to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma; her reaction goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya blows flying kiss to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma; her reaction goes viral – Watch | Cricket News


Hardik Pandya blows flying kiss to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday lit up the 5th T20I against South Africa with a powerful innings and an emotional celebration that quickly caught everyone’s attention. He smashed India’s second-fastest T20I fifty and then celebrated by blowing flying kisses towards his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, who was present in the stands.

Curious case! Why Ajit Agarkar & Co. continue to ignore Ishan Kishan

The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Hardik walked in to bat at No. 5 after captain Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed early. Having recently returned from a quadriceps injury, there were questions about his rhythm, but Hardik answered them in style. He reached his half-century in just 16 balls, making it the second-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian.As soon as he got to the milestone with a big six, Hardik turned towards the VIP stands and blew flying kisses in Mahieka’s direction. She was seen cheering loudly and smiling, clearly enjoying the moment. The gesture was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media.Watch:Hardik’s innings was full of clean hitting. He attacked the South African bowlers from the start and cleared the boundary with ease. One of his lofted shots was hit so hard that it accidentally struck a cameraman near the boundary, underlining the force behind his strokes.He stitched an important partnership with Tilak Varma, who also played a steady innings and scored a fifty of his own. Together, they pushed India to a massive total of 231 for 5, putting the hosts firmly in control of the match.With this knock, Hardik went past Abhishek Sharma’s 17-ball fifty to move into second place on the list of fastest T20I fifties by Indians. Only Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12-ball fifty from the 2007 T20 World Cup remains ahead of him.The celebration also carried a personal touch. After his public split from Natasa Stankovic in 2024, Hardik has been more open about his life off the field.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
IND vs SA: Unbeaten run rolls on! Gautam Gambhir’s India clinch 5th T20I, seal series 3–1 | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Unbeaten run rolls on! Gautam Gambhir’s India clinch 5th T20I, seal series 3–1 | Cricket News

U19 Asia Cup: India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in semi-final; to face Pakistan in final | Cricket News

U19 Asia Cup: India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in semi-final; to face Pakistan in final | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya goes full throttle in 5th T20I; hits 16-ball fifty | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya goes full throttle in 5th T20I; hits 16-ball fifty | Cricket News

‘Bat him at No. 3’: Former India batter makes strong case for Sanju Samson ahead of T20 World Cup | Cricket News

‘Bat him at No. 3’: Former India batter makes strong case for Sanju Samson ahead of T20 World Cup | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Umpire down! Sanju Samson’s rocket shot hits official – Watch | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Umpire down! Sanju Samson’s rocket shot hits official – Watch | Cricket News

ED seizes assets worth around Rs 8 crore; Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa among those involved | Cricket News

ED seizes assets worth around Rs 8 crore; Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa among those involved | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST