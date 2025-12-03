IND vs SA: ‘If Pakistan has Haris Rauf, India has Prasidh Krishna’ – Trolls mock pacer for leaking over 10 an over in 2nd ODI defeat | Cricket News

Prasidh Krishna on the left with Virat Kohli on the right (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India pacer Prasidh Krishna faced heavy backlash on social media after India slipped to a four-wicket loss against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday. The pacer endured a forgettable evening, returning figures of 8.2-0-85-2, finishing with an economy rate of more than 10 runs an over. His struggles with line and length during crucial phases of the chase opened the floodgates for South Africa, who hunted down a stiff target of 359 with surprising comfort.Fans online did not hold back, with many mocking the right-arm quick for his expensive outing. One user wrote, “If Pakistan has Haris Rauf, then India has Prasidh Krishna, both are Run-machines.” Another demanded a change in India’s pace attack, saying, “It’s high time the Indian team should drop Prasidh Krishna and bring back Siraj.” A third fan went even further, claiming, “I will choose 50 year old Mohammed Shami over any version of Prasidh Krishna in any formats.” Another quipped, “Prasidh krishna is man of the match. He said under temba i performed my career best performance.”India had earlier posted a commanding 358/5, courtesy of superb centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. But despite the imposing total, Aiden Markram’s outstanding 110 off 98, supported by Matthew Breetzke’s fluent 68 and Dewald Brevis’ brisk 54, powered South Africa to one of their finest ODI chases.Markram controlled the innings beautifully, capitalising on a dropped chance on 53, while partnerships of 101 and 92 kept South Africa ahead throughout. The dew only worsened India’s troubles, with both seamers and spinners failing to grip or contain the ball effectively.Corbin Bosch’s calm, unbeaten 29 ensured South Africa crossed the line with four balls to spare.With the series now locked at 1-1, India head into the Visakhapatnam decider needing sharper execution with the ball. For Prasidh Krishna, the spotlight only grows brighter as calls for changes in the bowling attack continue to rise.