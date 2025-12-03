বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
IND vs SA: Maiden ton! Ruturaj Gaikwad makes the most of his opportunity, scores 77-ball century in Raipur | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA: Maiden ton! Ruturaj Gaikwad makes the most of his opportunity, scores 77-ball century in Raipur | Cricket News


Ruturaj Gaikwad (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

NEW DELHI: India’s second ODI against South Africa in Raipur turned into a memorable afternoon for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who finally converted his promise into a commanding maiden international century. Walking in after India lost both openers early, Gaikwad anchored the innings with remarkable poise, crafting a superb 105 off 83 balls that lifted the hosts to a strong position.Gaikwad had a shaky start, particularly against the steep bounce generated by Marco Jansen. The tall left-arm quick troubled him with movement and awkward lengths during the initial phase, forcing the right-hander into a cautious approach.

Inside details of Shubman Gill’s rehab at BCCI CoE, set to return for SA T20Is

But once he saw off the early threat, Gaikwad shifted gears seamlessly. His half-century arrived off 52 deliveries. It was steady, calculated, and composed. What followed was pure acceleration.The landmark moment came in the 34th over. Corbin Bosch dug in a short ball, and Gaikwad, quick on the pull, sent it wide of mid-on. As the ball raced to the fence, he removed his helmet, raised his bat, and was met with a warm embrace from Virat Kohli at the other end. It was a classy way to bring up a 77-ball maiden ODI hundred on a surface that initially demanded application.His innings was decorated with 12 crisp fours and two cleanly struck sixes. The highlight, however, was his 195-run partnership with Kohli, who himself played fluently and moved into the nineties by the time Gaikwad departed. Together, they rescued India from 62 for 2 and placed them firmly in control at 257 for 3 in the 36th over.Gaikwad eventually fell to Jansen, attempting to push the scoring rate, but by then his work was already done. His knock not only gave India an imposing platform but also strengthened his case as a long-term ODI contender.





