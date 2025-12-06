IND vs SA: ‘No right to interfere’ — After ODI series win, India head coach Gautam Gambhir fires back at IPL team owner for criticism over Tests loss | Cricket News

Parth Jindal, Gautam Gambhir

NEW DELHI: Indian men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir on Saturday used the post-match press conference after the third ODI win against South Africa to respond to the criticism that followed India’s 2-0 Test series defeat. Gambhir said the reaction to the Test losses ignored key details. He said: “There were so many things said and written after we lost the Test series against South Africa, but nobody spoke about the fact that in the first Test we played without our captain, who didn’t bat in either innings (Shubman Gill, who was out after playng three balls in the first innings due to neck injury) and we lost the match by just 30 runs. If you are going through a transition and lose your captain, who is also an in-form batter, it’s tough. No one talked about this.”

Gambhir also responded to comments made by Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, who had called for split coaching in Indian cricket after the Test series defeat. Gambhir said: “A lot was said. Even people who have nothing to do with cricket spoke up. An IPL owner also wrote about split captaincy.” He added: “Everyone should remain in their domain. If we don’t interfere in other’s domain, then they don’t have the right to interfere in our domain”.Jindal had criticised India’s Test performance after the 2-0 loss against South Africa. He posted on X: “Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don’t remember seeing our test side being so weak at home!!! This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked.” He also wrote: “This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format. Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket.”India defeated South Africa in the third ODI and sealed the ODI series 2-1. In the match, India won the toss and elected to field first, sending South Africa in to bat. The Proteas posted 270 all out in 47.5 overs. While chasing 271, India’s batters put on an excellent show. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 116, supported by Rohit’s 75 and Virat Kohli’s 65, guiding India to a comfortable nine-wicket victory and sealing the series 2-1.