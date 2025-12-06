IND vs SA: ‘Not going anywhere’ – Rohit Sharma gets future backing after 3rd ODI show as India seal series 2-1 | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan commended Rohit Sharma’s performance as he scored his 61st ODI fifty during the third match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam.Opening the innings with Jaiswal, Rohit scored 75 runs from 73 balls. The duo established a 155-run partnership at a run-a-ball pace while chasing 271.

Fans travel thousands of kilometres to watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play

During his 75-run innings, the former Team India captain achieved the milestone of 20,000 international runs. His knock included seven fours and three sixes.“Hitman isn’t going anywhere! Has plenty left in the tank.. pillar of indian cricket,” Kaif posted on X.At 38 years old and having retired from Tests and T20Is, questions arose about Rohit’s ODI future and his ability to perform until the 2027 World Cup. His recent form shows 340 runs in his last five ODI innings.“Unreal consistency at the age of 38 by Rohit sharma. He is in total control,” Irfan Pathan shared on X.Rohit’s partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal marked his 35th century opening stand in ODIs. This achievement places him second on the all-time list, behind only Sachin Tendulkar who has 40 such partnerships.India won the toss and chose to field first in the match. South Africa managed to score 270 runs before being dismissed in 47.5 overs.In the chase, India displayed impressive batting prowess. Jaiswal remained not out on 116 runs.Rohit contributed 75 runs while Virat Kohli added 65 runs to the total.India secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory, winning the series 2-1.