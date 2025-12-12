IND vs SA: Rarest of the rare! Jitesh Sharma’s lucky escape against South Africa goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

Jitesh Sharma’s lucky escape against South Africa (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: In the second T20I match of the five-match series between India and South Africa, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma experienced an unusual moment at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday.Jitesh Sharma, who currently serves as India’s primary wicketkeeper-batter in T20Is after Sanju Samson’s omission from the playing XI, represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru in domestic cricket.

Known for his exceptional hitting abilities, particularly during death overs, Jitesh Sharma typically bats in the lower order to maximise his aggressive strokeplay.During the match’s 15th over, a remarkable incident occurred when Ottneil Baartman delivered a length ball on off-stump. Sharma, who could only score 27 off 17, attempted to hit the ball but missed completely. The ball touched the bail and rolled it over, yet surprisingly, the bail remained in place, allowing Sharma to continue batting.Watch:Despite Jitesh’s lucky escape, South Africa secured a 51-run victory against India in the second T20 match. After winning the toss, South Africa posted a score of 213-4, while India was dismissed for 162 in 19.1 overs, leveling the five-match series at 1-1.The South African team made three changes following their previous match, where they recorded their lowest-ever T20 total of 74 runs. India maintained their unchanged lineup from their 101-run victory in the series opener.Quinton de Kock delivered an impressive performance, scoring 90 runs off 46 balls, including seven sixes and five fours. His innings came to an end when he was run out following quick work by Indian wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.South Africa finished strongly in the final three overs, adding 49 runs to their total. Donovan Ferreira remained unbeaten with 30 runs from 16 balls, including two sixes against Jasprit Bumrah in the final over. David Miller also contributed with an unbeaten 20 runs from 12 deliveries.For India, Tilak Varma emerged as the highest scorer with 62 runs from 34 balls.