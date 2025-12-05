শুক্রবার, ০৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৪৬ অপরাহ্ন
IND vs SA: Records Virat Kohli can shatter during 3rd ODI at Vizag | Cricket News

Virat Kohli (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

India and South Africa are set to face off in their final ODI match on Saturday, with the series tied at 1-1. India claimed victory in Ranchi’s opening game, while South Africa levelled the series in Raipur. The first two matches have been characterised by high-scoring performances, creating favourable conditions for batsmen. These high-scoring encounters have led to several records being broken.

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma critics

South Africa’s successful pursuit of 359 runs matched the highest chase ever achieved against India in ODIs. India posted 349/8 in the first match, their second-highest ODI total against South Africa, before setting a new record with 358/5 in the following game.Virat Kohli has continued his record-breaking form with centuries in both matches. He now stands on the verge of setting additional records in the upcoming third ODI.Kohli has the opportunity to become the first Indian player to achieve multiple streaks of three consecutive ODI centuries. Currently, both Kohli and Rohit have each accomplished this feat once.Another century would make Kohli the first player to score four consecutive ODI centuries against South Africa. He had previously scored a century against them in their last meeting during the 2023 Cricket World Cup.A century partnership between Kohli and Rohit Sharma would elevate them to second place for most 100-run partnerships in ODIs. They currently share 20 such partnerships with Sri Lankan duo Kumar Sangakkara and TM Dilshan. The record of 26 century partnerships is held by Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.Rohit Sharma needs 120 runs to surpass Jacques Kallis and claim the eighth position among ODI’s highest run-scorers.The decisive match in Vishakhapatnam will determine the series winner, with both teams having demonstrated strong batting performances in the previous encounters.





