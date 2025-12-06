শনিবার, ০৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
জামালপুরে ক্ষমতার প্রভাব খাটিয়ে পুলিশ কর্মকর্তার মিথ্যা মামলা! New world record alert: Suruchi Singh breaks Manu Bhaker's mark, claims 10m air pistol gold | More sports News Avengers: Endgame Set For Theatrical Re-Release In 2026 Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday | Hollywood News ভূঞাপুরে ৩ মাদকাসক্তকে ছেড়ে দেওয়া নিয়ে এলাকায় তোলপাড় লন্ডন, দিল্লী ও পিণ্ডিতে বসে রাজনীতি নয় আসতে হবে বাংলাদেশে- ডাকসুর ভিপি সাদিক কায়েম Dharmendra Longed For A Comeback Before Death, Told Anil Sharma: 'Camera Meri Mehbooba Hai' | Bollywood News IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid in elite list; ticks major career milestone | Cricket News ঢাকা-৮ আসনের মানুষের খাদেম হতে চান কেফায়েতুল্লাহ Kalamkaval X Reviews: Fans Declare Mammootty Is 'Unbeatable' | Malayalam-cinema News যে ভুলে বন্ধ হতে পারে হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ!
খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid in elite list; ticks major career milestone | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid in elite list; ticks major career milestone | Cricket News


Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (File photo)

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma became the fourth Indian batter to reach 20,000 runs in men’s international cricket on Saturday. He got to the milestone on the fourth ball of the fourteenth over of India’s innings during the third ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.Keshav Maharaj bowled an angled delivery on off stump, and Rohit went on the back foot and pushed the ball to long-on for a single to reach the landmark.He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid on the list.

India batters with 20,000-plus runs in men’s internationals

  • 34357 – Sachin Tendulkar
  • 27910 – Virat Kohli
  • 24208 – Rahul Dravid
  • 20000 – Rohit Sharma

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav (4/41) and Prasidh Krishna (4/66) took eight wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 270, even as Quinton de Kock scored 106 in the third ODI.De Kock scored 106 off 89 balls with eight fours and six sixes. Captain Temba Bavuma made 48 from 67 balls with five fours. The other South African batters did not build on the start.Prasidh dismissed Matthew Breetzke (24) and Aiden Markram in the 29th over. Kuldeep took charge of the remaining wickets, removing the lower order.Kuldeep continued his run against South Africa in ODIs, recording his fifth four-wicket haul against them in the final match of the series.Kuldeep (11) also moved past former spinner Anil Kumble (10) and former fast bowler Javagal Srinath (10) to become the third Indian bowler with the most four-wicket (or more) hauls in ODIs.India were cruising at 90/0 at the time of writing this story.





