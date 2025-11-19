বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:২০ পূর্বাহ্ন
বাংলাদেশ দলকে জামায়াতের অভিনন্দন বাংলাদেশের জয়ে মির্জা ফখরুলের শুভেচ্ছা বার্তা কক্সবাজার-রামু-ঈদগাঁও আসনে এনসিপি নমিনেশন ফর্ম নিলেন নওশাবা মোক্তার ফুটবলারদের প্রশংসায় ভাসালেন তারেক রহমান কুষ্টিয়ার দৌলতপুর ফিলিপনগর ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান সেন্টু হত্যা মামলার আসামি 'শ্যুটার শামীম' গ্রেফতার
খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA: South Africa rocked by injury scare to their Eden Gardens hero ahead of Guwahati clash | Cricket News

  বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA: South Africa rocked by injury scare to their Eden Gardens hero ahead of Guwahati clash | Cricket News


South Africa’s Simon Harmer with teammates celebrates after the wicket of Rishabh Pant (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

South Africa are on the brink of a landmark Test series triumph in India after their 30-run win in the opening Test of the two-match contest. A draw in the upcoming second Test in Guwahati would be enough for Temba Bavuma’s side to seal the series. Their preparations, however, have been unsettled by an unexpected injury scare. As per a News18 report, Player of the Match Simon Harmer is dealing with a shoulder issue and left-arm pacer Marco Jansen is also nursing a niggle. Both players underwent medical tests on Tuesday at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, the same facility that treated Shubman Gill’s neck problem.

India played poor cricket at the Eden Gardens | Don’t blame the XI, players underperformed

The visitors have surged to second in the ICC World Test Championship standings for the 2025-27 cycle after their remarkable victory at Eden Gardens. The win, their first Test success in India since 2010, lifted them from fourth place to a PCT of 66.67, placing them just behind table-toppers Australia. Sri Lanka have slipped to third and India have fallen to fourth with a PCT of 54.17. Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 on a sharply turning surface and Harmer’s outstanding eight wickets across the match were central to South Africa taking a 1-0 lead. India, without regular captain Shubman Gill, stumbled while chasing 124 and folded for 93. Harmer backed up his 4-30 in the first innings with 4-21 in the second, while Keshav Maharaj struck twice and Marco Jansen removed both Indian openers to put the home side under serious pressure. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel tried to keep India afloat, with Sundar scoring 31 before falling to Aiden Markram and Patel’s brisk 26 ending against Maharaj. The victory sparked strong celebrations within the South African camp as they secured a rare and memorable Test win on Indian soil.





