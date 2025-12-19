IND vs SA: Umpire down! Sanju Samson’s rocket shot hits official – Watch | Cricket News

Umpire down in pain (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: An unusual and worrying moment unfolded during the fifth T20I between India and South Africa when on-field umpire Rohan Pandit was struck by a powerful shot from Sanju Samson, forcing a brief pause in play. The incident occurred in the ninth over of India’s innings and left players and spectators concerned.The moment came on ball 8.4, bowled by South Africa’s Donovan Ferreira. Samson, in fine form, stepped back and hit a full delivery straight down the ground with force. Ferreira attempted to take the return catch, but the ball burst through his hands and deflected sharply towards the umpire standing behind the bowler. The ball struck Rohan Pandit on the knee, leaving him in visible pain.

Pandit immediately walked away from his position before going down on the field as the ball trickled towards long-on. Medical staff quickly attended to the umpire. Watch:Players from both teams checked on his condition. Play was halted briefly to ensure he was fit to continue. Despite the initial pain and agony on his face, the magic spray worked as he continued.Before the interruption, India were cruising after South Africa chose to bowl first. At the time of the incident, India were 95 for 1 in 8.4 overs, scoring at nearly 11 runs per over. Samson was still on the crease with 36 off 20 balls, striking four boundaries and two sixes. Tilak Varma was also batting fluently on 21 off 11 balls after Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a quick 34 off 21 deliveries.India had made full use of the Powerplay, racing to 67 runs in the first six overs. South Africa kept rotating their bowlers, but it couldn’t stop the strong start. Corbin Bosch had the only wicket so far.Coming into the match, India were already leading the five-match series 2-1. The hosts looked determined to press their advantage. The incident involving the umpire, however, became the talking point of the evening.