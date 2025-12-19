IND vs SA: Unbeaten run rolls on! Gautam Gambhir’s India clinch 5th T20I, seal series 3–1 | Cricket News

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, players Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson after the team’s victory (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

NEW DELHI: India ended the T20I series against South Africa on a high by winning the fifth and final match and sealing the five-match series 3-1 on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this win, India have managed to extend their unbeaten streak. They are now on a streak of 10 consecutive series wins (including major tournaments).

With the 4th T20I in Lucknow being abandoned earlier because of heavy fog, everyone wanted to see a full game, and the players didn’t disappoint at all.India put up a big total of 231 for 5 after South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl. The batting effort was led by Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. Tilak played a steady and attacking knock, scoring 73 runs off 42 balls. Hardik provided the late surge with a quick 63 off just 25 balls, hitting five 4s and five 6s. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma also gave India a strong start at the top.Chasing 232, South Africa began well. Quinton de Kock was in fine form and attacked the Indian bowlers from the start. South Africa matched India’s Powerplay score and stayed in the hunt. When Dewald Brevis joined de Kock, the visitors picked up momentum. The pair played freely and took South Africa to 118 runs at the halfway mark, putting pressure back on the Indian side.At that point, the match seemed evenly balanced. That is when India captain Suryakumar Yadav turned to his most trusted bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah made an immediate impact by dismissing de Kock with a sharp return catch. That wicket changed the game.South Africa suddenly lost their rhythm. From 120 for 1, they slipped to 135 for 5 in a short span. The middle order could not recover from the collapse. Varun Chakaravarthy added to South Africa’s problems with an impressive spell, picking up four wickets and breaking key partnerships.While Varun took the wickets, Bumrah’s spell stood out in a high-scoring match. He finished with excellent figures of 2 wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs, controlling the game when it mattered most.South Africa eventually finished on 201/8 in their 20 overs, falling 30 runs short of the target.With this victory, India won the match by 30 runs and closed the series 3-1. Hardik Pandya, who also took one wicket during his bowling, has been named the Man of the Match.