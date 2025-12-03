IND vs SA: Why Harshit Rana was reprimanded by ICC; India pacer accepts the charge | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India pacer Harshit Rana has been officially reprimanded by the ICC for a breach of the Code of Conduct during India’s 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi — an incident that has now placed the spotlight firmly on the 23-year-old quick. The sanction stems from Rana’s overzealous send-off of Dewald Brevis, an act the match officials deemed provocative and contrary to the spirit expected at the international level.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Rana was found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers “language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.”

The flashpoint occurred in the 22nd over, moments after he dismissed Brevis, when the fast bowler gestured toward the dressing room, a move interpreted as inflammatory. As a result, Rana received an official reprimand and one demerit point, the first on his disciplinary record over the last 24 months.The young pacer accepted the charge and the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson, ensuring no formal hearing was required.India, meanwhile, have kept their focus on sealing the series in Raipur, where they remained unchanged for the second ODI. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl — extending India’s astonishing streak of 20 consecutive toss losses in ODIs. The Proteas made three changes, bringing in Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi.