খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA: Why Harshit Rana was reprimanded by ICC; India pacer accepts the charge | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA: Why Harshit Rana was reprimanded by ICC; India pacer accepts the charge | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: India pacer Harshit Rana has been officially reprimanded by the ICC for a breach of the Code of Conduct during India’s 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi — an incident that has now placed the spotlight firmly on the 23-year-old quick. The sanction stems from Rana’s overzealous send-off of Dewald Brevis, an act the match officials deemed provocative and contrary to the spirit expected at the international level.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Rana was found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers “language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.”

Harshit Rana press conference: On social media trolls, outside noise, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The flashpoint occurred in the 22nd over, moments after he dismissed Brevis, when the fast bowler gestured toward the dressing room, a move interpreted as inflammatory. As a result, Rana received an official reprimand and one demerit point, the first on his disciplinary record over the last 24 months.The young pacer accepted the charge and the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson, ensuring no formal hearing was required.India, meanwhile, have kept their focus on sealing the series in Raipur, where they remained unchanged for the second ODI. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl — extending India’s astonishing streak of 20 consecutive toss losses in ODIs. The Proteas made three changes, bringing in Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi.





Source link

IND vs SA: Maiden ton! Ruturaj Gaikwad makes the most of his opportunity, scores 77-ball century in Raipur | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma’s ICC honour | Cricket News

‘Women’s hockey at breaking point’: Former stars urge swift end to crisis, warn unrest could derail progress to LA 2028 | Hockey News

Shubman Gill all set to play T20Is vs South Africa | Cricket News

Heavily-trolled Harshit Rana knows his only currency is consistent performance | Cricket News

At just 3 years old, Sarvagya Kushwaha becomes world’s youngest FIDE-rated chess player | Chess News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
