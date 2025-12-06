IND vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates maiden ODI ton in style; India thrash South Africa by 9 wickets to clinch series 2-1 | Cricket News

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

NEW DELHI: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first ODI century as India secured a 2-1 series victory with a dominant nine-wicket win against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.India successfully chased the target of 271 runs, with Jaiswal remaining unbeaten at 116. He formed a crucial 155-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma, who contributed 75 runs.

Jaiswal celebrated his century after facing 111 balls in what was only his fourth ODI appearance since his debut this year. The 23-year-old left-handed batsman has now achieved centuries across all three international formats.Rohit Sharma initially led the batting charge while Jaiswal took time to settle. During his innings, Rohit achieved a milestone of 20,000 international runs, joining the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid.Keshav Maharaj dismissed Rohit after his 73-ball innings, which included seven fours and three sixes. Jaiswal then accelerated his scoring rate after reaching his fifty.Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes. He finished the series with an impressive 302 runs and scored the winning boundary.India’s bowling attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna with four wickets each, restricted South Africa to 270 runs in 47.5 overs.KL Rahul won India’s first ODI toss after 20 consecutive losses and chose to field first.Quinton de Kock’s aggressive 106 off 89 balls, including eight fours and six sixes, helped South Africa reach a promising position at 168-2 before their batting collapsed.Krishna’s double strike removed Matthew Breetzke for 24 and Aiden Markram for one. He later dismissed de Kock shortly after the batsman’s century.Dewald Brevis and Marco Jansen attempted to stabilise the innings with a 35-run partnership. However, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed both batsmen in quick succession.Kuldeep finished with figures of 4-41, while Krishna’s crucial wickets helped bowl out South Africa, with Maharaj remaining not out on 20.This ODI series victory follows India’s 2-0 Test series win against South Africa. The team benefited from the presence of Kohli and Rohit, who now only participate in the 50-over format after retiring from T20Is and Tests.The teams will now compete in a five-match T20 series starting Tuesday in Cuttack.