India 0/0 in 0.0 Overs

Today, we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final game of the ongoing T20I series.

Shubman Gill’s injury may have come at the wrong time, but it has opened a rare window for India’s T20I selectors to reassess their depth.

With major assignments looming, the absence forces experimentation that otherwise might have been delayed. Every match now becomes an audition, allowing fringe players to stake claims and combinations to be tested under pressure.

Instead of panic, the management appears focused on long-term gains, using adversity to stress-test bench strength and build a more resilient squad for the future.

IND-SA Squads:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka