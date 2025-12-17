India an ‘untapped market’ for athletics, says Sebastian Coe; 2030 CWG in Ahmedabad seen as game-changer | Football News

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe believes India represents a vast, largely untapped market for track and field, and has identified the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad as a pivotal moment for the sport’s growth in the country. Coe made the remarks during a virtual media interaction on Tuesday, while confirming that the mixed 4x400m relay and the mile race — introduced for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow — will remain part of the programme for the 2030 edition as well.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Calling the Commonwealth Games a “tough championship,” Coe underlined the high competitive standards in athletics. “Winning a Commonwealth Games medal in track and field is statistically very hard. If you want to win endurance titles, you have to take on the best, including Kenya. In sprints, Jamaica, the UK and Canada are always there,” said Coe, a two-time Olympic gold medallist in middle-distance events.

It’s official! Ahmedabad will be hosting the 2030 edition of Commonwealth Games

The 69-year-old Briton said India’s growing interest in athletics has been fuelled by standout performers, most notably Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. “India is an important market for us. It has a lot of untapped potential. Track and field is becoming more popular, and the opportunity to stage our events—commercially and participatively—in a growing sports market is very important,” Coe said.He added that World Athletics has held extensive discussions with the Athletics Federation of India and commercial partners about expanding its footprint in the country. India’s ambitions extend beyond the Commonwealth Games, with bids already placed for the 2028 World U20 Athletics Championships and strategic bids lined up for the 2029 and 2031 senior World Championships.Explaining the return of the mile race, last run at the Commonwealth Games in 1966, Coe said it was a nod to tradition and innovation. He referenced the iconic ‘Miracle Mile’ of 1954, when Roger Bannister and John Landy both broke the four-minute barrier.Coe also praised the current depth of global athletics talent and highlighted strong commercial growth for World Athletics, noting a 25% rise in revenues over four years and record viewership at the Tokyo World Championships—signs, he said, that the sport is entering a particularly vibrant phase.