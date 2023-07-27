বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১২ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India clubbed with China, Bangladesh, Myanmar in men’s draw; Thailand, Chinese Taipei in women’s football | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৭, ২০২৩ ৪:৫১ অপরাহ্ণ
1690455095 photo


NEW DELHI: The football draw for the Hangzhou Asian Games was conducted on Thursday, and the Indian men’s football team has been placed in Group A alongside China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. This group is considered relatively easy for the Indian men’s team.

Similarly, the Indian women’s football team has been grouped with Thailand and Chinese Taipei in Group B for the Asian Games.
The participation of both the Indian men’s and women’s football teams in the quadrennial extravaganza was confirmed after the Sports Ministry decided to relax the existing selection criteria.

In the men’s competition, there are six groups, and the top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16.
For the women’s competition, the top team from each group and the three best second-placed teams will progress to the quarterfinals.
India enjoyed success in men’s football in the Asian Games, winning gold in the inaugural edition in 1951 and repeating the feat in 1962.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had earlier refused to clear the Indian football teams for the Games on the ground that they were not ranked in the top-8 in Asia.

football match

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) then made an appeal to the Sports Ministry to allow the two sides to take part in the prestigious event with national senior team head coach Igor Stimac also seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention.
Since 2002, football in the Asian Games has been an U-23 affair with three players above that age being permitted in a team.
However, in this edition of the Games the 24-year-old players are also eligible to play because of the one-year postponement of the Games owing to rising COVID cases in China last year.
Veteran striker Sunil Chhetri, first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and star defender Sandesh Jhingan are set to be part of the Indian men’s team as the three over-age players.
With lower-ranked Myanmar and Bangladesh in its group, the Indian men’s team will be expected to progress to the next round of the competition, while the women will also fancy their chances.
For the 2022 Asian Games, the date of birth cut off was January 1, 1999, and this cut off will remain, the organisers had decided in February. Also three overage players will be allowed to play in the football competition of the mega event.
The Indian men’s team currently occupies the 18th spot among countries under the Asian Football Confederation, while the women’s side is ranked 11th.
The Indian men’s team has entered the sub-100 club in the FIFA rankings once again, having won the SAFF Championship where it played against Lebanon and Kuwait. This year it also won the Intercontinental Cup and the tri-nation football tournament featuring Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar.
The women’s team has also done well, beating Kyrgyzstan twice in the Olympic Qualifiers Round 1.
The Asian Games will be held from September to October 8 but the football event starts on September 19, with the final scheduled for the penultimate day of the Games.
(With PTI Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Chittagong 26.07.2023
চট্টগ্রামে গোলাম আযম প্রতিরোধ দিবস পালন
বাংলাদেশ
1690455095 photo
India clubbed with China, Bangladesh, Myanmar in men’s draw; Thailand, Chinese Taipei in women’s football | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 3 73
কনজাঙ্কটিভাইটিস হয়েছে? জানুন সেরে ওঠার ঘরোয়া টোটকা! আক্রান্ত বাচ্চাকে এভাবে রাখুন বাড়িতেconjunctivitis can be cured with easy basic home remedies – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
madhuri dixit drives motorboat on lake como fans say boss queen takes the wheel
Madhuri Dixit Drives Motorboat On Lake Como, Fans Say ‘Boss Queen Takes The Wheel’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm lutful ahosan

সিভাসু’র নতুন ভিসি লুৎফুল আহসান

 Narsingdhi Jil

২ বছর পর নরসিংদী জেলা কারাগারে বন্দীদের সাথে আত্মীয়-স্বজনদের সাক্ষাৎ – Corporate Sangbad

 farah khan 1

Farah Khan’s ‘Mad Bunch’ of Friends Have One Thing in Common and It’s Mutual Love for Shah Rukh Khan

 wm kamalhossain1

আজ রাষ্ট্রপতির সংলাপে যাচ্ছে গণফোরাম

 High court

সব ফ্লাইওভার থেকে পোস্টার অপসারণে নির্দেশনা চেয়ে হাইকোর্টে রিট – Corporate Sangbad

 kareena 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic from Family Vacation in Neon Top

 Weight Loss

ওজন কমাতে হলুদ খান? আপনার শরীরে আদৌ সহ্য হবে কিনা জানুন

 studio project 8 3

Mouni Roy Shares Stunning Photos in White Dress, Fans Go Crazy

 wm jahxskcds csds dfopid

জাবিতে ২৯৪ কোটি টাকার বাজেট পাস, বরাদ্দ বেড়েছে গবেষণায়

 1624775354 photo

Alleged misbehaviour by PCB official led to Younis Khan quitting as batting coach | Cricket News