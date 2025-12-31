India cricket calendar 2026: Check full schedule Of Team India with dates and venues | Cricket News







January 11 Jan 2026 India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara January 14 Jan 2026 India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot January 18 Jan 2026 India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore January 21 Jan 2026 India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur January 23 Jan 2026 India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur January 25 Jan 2026 India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati January 28 Jan 2026 India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam January 31 Jan 2026 India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram February 7 Feb 2026 India vs USA, T20 World Cup Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai February 12 Feb 2026 India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi February 15 Feb 2026 India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo February 18 Feb 2026 India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Feb–Mar 21 Feb–1 Mar Super 8 matches, T20 World Cup Multiple venues, if qualified March 5 Mar 2026 T20 World Cup semifinal Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, if qualified March 8 Mar 2026 T20 World Cup final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, if qualified April–May 26 Mar–31 May IPL 2026 Multiple venues June TBA Afghanistan tour of India, 3 ODIs and 1 Test Dates and venues TBA July 1 Jul 2026 England vs India, 1st T20I Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street July 4 Jul 2026 England vs India, 2nd T20I Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester July 7 Jul 2026 England vs India, 3rd T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham July 9 Jul 2026 England vs India, 4th T20I County Ground, Bristol July 11 Jul 2026 England vs India, 5th T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton July 14 Jul 2026 England vs India, 1st ODI Edgbaston, Birmingham July 16 Jul 2026 England vs India, 2nd ODI Sophia Gardens, Cardiff July 19 Jul 2026 England vs India, 3rd ODI Lord’s, London August TBA India tour of Sri Lanka, 2 Tests TBA September TBA Afghanistan vs India, 3 T20Is TBA September TBA Asian Games Japan September TBA West Indies tour of India, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is TBA Oct–Nov TBA India tour of New Zealand, 2 Tests and 3 ODIs TBA December TBA Sri Lanka tour of India, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is TBA





