India cricket calendar 2026: Check full schedule Of Team India with dates and venues | Cricket News

|January
|11 Jan 2026
|India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
|January
|14 Jan 2026
|India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot
|January
|18 Jan 2026
|India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|January
|21 Jan 2026
|India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|January
|23 Jan 2026
|India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I
|Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
|January
|25 Jan 2026
|India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|January
|28 Jan 2026
|India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|January
|31 Jan 2026
|India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I
|Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
|February
|7 Feb 2026
|India vs USA, T20 World Cup
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|February
|12 Feb 2026
|India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|February
|15 Feb 2026
|India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|February
|18 Feb 2026
|India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Feb–Mar
|21 Feb–1 Mar
|Super 8 matches, T20 World Cup
|Multiple venues, if qualified
|March
|5 Mar 2026
|T20 World Cup semifinal
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, if qualified
|March
|8 Mar 2026
|T20 World Cup final
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, if qualified
|April–May
|26 Mar–31 May
|IPL 2026
|Multiple venues
|June
|TBA
|Afghanistan tour of India, 3 ODIs and 1 Test
|Dates and venues TBA
|July
|1 Jul 2026
|England vs India, 1st T20I
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|July
|4 Jul 2026
|England vs India, 2nd T20I
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|July
|7 Jul 2026
|England vs India, 3rd T20I
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|July
|9 Jul 2026
|England vs India, 4th T20I
|County Ground, Bristol
|July
|11 Jul 2026
|England vs India, 5th T20I
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|July
|14 Jul 2026
|England vs India, 1st ODI
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|July
|16 Jul 2026
|England vs India, 2nd ODI
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|July
|19 Jul 2026
|England vs India, 3rd ODI
|Lord’s, London
|August
|TBA
|India tour of Sri Lanka, 2 Tests
|TBA
|September
|TBA
|Afghanistan vs India, 3 T20Is
|TBA
|September
|TBA
|Asian Games
|Japan
|September
|TBA
|West Indies tour of India, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is
|TBA
|Oct–Nov
|TBA
|India tour of New Zealand, 2 Tests and 3 ODIs
|TBA
|December
|TBA
|Sri Lanka tour of India, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
|TBA