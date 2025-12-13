রবিবার, ১৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩২ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

India make maiden entry into Squash World Cup final | More sports News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Anahat Singh. (Photo credit:X/@IIS_Vijayanagar)

CHENNAI: India came up with a spirited performance to beat two-time champions Egypt 3-0 and make their maiden appearance in the Squash World Cup final, here on Saturday. Seeded second, India will take on Hong Kong China, who got the better of Japan in the other top-four clash, in the summit clash at the Express Avenue Mall. National champion and 45th-ranked Velavan Senthilkumar swiftly got India off the blocks by defeating world No. 96 Ibrahim Elkabbani 7-1, 7-3, 7-6 before the country’s top-ranked women’s player Anahat Singh (world No. 28) made it 2-0 with a tough 6-7, 7-5, 7-3, 3-7, 7-3 win over 44th-ranked Nour Heikal. Abhay Singh, who had partnered Anahat to win bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, then overcame Adam Hawal 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 as the hosts stunned powerhouse Egypt, who had won the title in 2012 and 2023. This was India’s best showing in the tournament after they reached the semifinals in 2023 when they had lost to Malaysia to settle for bronze. Joshna Chinappa’s match against Nardine Garas was rendered inconsequential after India took a 3-0 lead. Earlier, India had beaten Switzerland and Brazil in the group stage to enter the quarter-finals, where they defeated South Africa 3-0 in the 12-team tournament.



