বুধবার, ১৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:৫২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
কুয়েটে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা কাল WPL: Record! Meg Lanning scripts history in Indian league, becomes first Australian to… | Cricket News Police Say Zubeen Garg Was ‘Drunk’ When He Drowned, Malaika Arora Reacts To Breakup With Arjun Kapoor | Bollywood News ‘Wrong to support those who criticise our nation’: BAI rejects pollution, hygiene concerns at India Open; downplays criticism | Badminton News ‘Go To A 9-to-5 Job’: Veteran Actor Disapproves Of Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Demand | Bollywood News Mohanlal Confirms Drishyam 3 Will Hit Cinemas On April 2, Drops Announcement Teaser | Regional Cinema News পোস্টাল ব্যালটের ডিজাইনারদের শাস্তির আওতায় আনার দাবি বিএনপির India Open badminton tournament: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy advance; PV Sindhu suffers exit | Badminton News ‘আই হ্যাভ এ প্ল্যান’ শীর্ষক কার্টুন তারেক রহমানের কাছে হস্তান্তর মধ্যপ্রাচ্যে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ঘাঁটিগুলোতে পালটা হামলার হুমকি তেহরানের
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

India Open badminton tournament: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy advance; PV Sindhu suffers exit | Badminton News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
India Open badminton tournament: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy advance; PV Sindhu suffers exit | Badminton News


India’s PV Sindhu (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Veteran Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy rolled back the years to reach the men’s singles second round at the India Open 2026, while 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma impressed despite an opening-round loss in the women’s singles at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.Former world No.1 Srikanth and the experienced Prannoy both overcame younger opponents in contrasting but equally gritty performances at the BWF World Tour Super 750 event, organised by the Badminton Association of India.

‘Really poor’: India Open under fire as Denmark badminton player criticises playing conditions

Srikanth, 32, recovered from a slow start to beat compatriot Tharun M 15-21, 21-6, 21-19, while 33-year-old Prannoy defeated Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu, last year’s runner-up, 22-20, 21-18.Prannoy’s victory was particularly significant, coming after a difficult 2025 marred by fitness issues. He earned a place in the main draw following the withdrawal of world No.3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark and made full use of the opportunity. Ranked 38th in the world, Prannoy showed resilience by saving two game points in the opening game and used his powerful down-the-line smashes and patience in rallies to wear down Lee. He will now face former world champion and eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, who beat China’s Wang Zheng Xing 23-21, 19-21, 21-14.Srikanth, who is playing his first Super 750 event since Singapore in May 2025, looked out of rhythm early and dropped the opening game. However, he dominated the second game and relied on his experience in the decider. Trailing 17-19, Srikanth produced a brilliant spell at the net to win four consecutive points and close out the match in 53 minutes. He will next face France’s Christo Popov.In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod was the only Indian to progress, defeating Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei 21-18, 21-19. Two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion PV Sindhu, however, was knocked out after losing 20-22, 21-12, 21-15 to Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen.Teenager Tanvi Sharma, a world junior championships silver medallist, showcased her promise against second seed Wang Zhi Yi of China. Playing her first Super 750 event, Tanvi pushed the Chinese star to three games but lost 20-22, 21-18, 21-13 after missing a game point in the opener and tiring in the decider.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
WPL: Record! Meg Lanning scripts history in Indian league, becomes first Australian to… | Cricket News

WPL: Record! Meg Lanning scripts history in Indian league, becomes first Australian to… | Cricket News

‘Wrong to support those who criticise our nation’: BAI rejects pollution, hygiene concerns at India Open; downplays criticism | Badminton News

‘Wrong to support those who criticise our nation’: BAI rejects pollution, hygiene concerns at India Open; downplays criticism | Badminton News

‘We have our own AB de Villiers’: Suryakumar Yadav gets pat on the back ahead of India’s T20 World Cup campaign | Cricket News

‘We have our own AB de Villiers’: Suryakumar Yadav gets pat on the back ahead of India’s T20 World Cup campaign | Cricket News

Inside edge, bowled: Ahmedabad déjà vu as Virat Kohli’s dismissal in second ODI vs NZ mirrors 2023 World Cup final – Watch | Cricket News

Inside edge, bowled: Ahmedabad déjà vu as Virat Kohli’s dismissal in second ODI vs NZ mirrors 2023 World Cup final – Watch | Cricket News

Son of Zlatan: Ajax fans could see another Ibrahimovic play for their team | Football News

Son of Zlatan: Ajax fans could see another Ibrahimovic play for their team | Football News

‘When I was admitted to the hospital’: Shreyas Iyer recalls ‘excruciatingly painful’ injury, shares recovery mantra | Cricket News

‘When I was admitted to the hospital’: Shreyas Iyer recalls ‘excruciatingly painful’ injury, shares recovery mantra | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST