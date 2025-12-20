India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Out-of-form Shubman Gill or in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal? Selectors face big dilemma

Debate invariably rages whenever an Indian team is picked, especially when it is for a marquee event like the T20 World Cup. The nation splits into camps, some celebrating the inclusion of their favourites in the final 15, others lamenting the omission of players they believe deserved a spot.

The change of guard after 2024 brought results on the field but it also ensured the debates off it never truly went away. Among the key talking points is whether the selectors should disturb the settled opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson by bringing Shubman Gill back into the mix. Questions have also been raised over team balance — do India really need so many allrounders or should a proven finisher be added instead?

For the selectors, it is a tightrope walk. Whatever combination they settle on, some one is bound to be unhappy. So when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel meets at the BCCI headquarters on Saturday to pick the squad for the home edition of the T20I World Cup, which kicks off on Feb 7, 2026, they will carefully weigh the pros and cons before announcing the final list.

While the form of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his deputy Gill remains a concern, don’t expect the panel to rock the boat so close to the tournament. The squad for the New Zealand T20Is will also be named and it is expected to mirror the World Cup squad, giving the out-of-form duo time to rediscover their touch.

The key focus of the meeting is likely to be on backups in case of injuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a strong contender to step into the top three if required, especially with Gill having dealt with a neck injury earlier and now a toe issue. Jaiswal, who strikes at around 165 in T20s, has been knocking on the door after impressive performances for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, ignored since the 2023 South Africa tour, forced his way back into contention with a prolific Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 517 runs, including a century in the final, at a strike rate of 197 to guide Jharkhand to the title.

Also in the mix is Sanju Samson, the second-choice wicketkeeper, who scored three T20I centuries in 2024 before being displaced from the opening slot. Coach Gautam Gambhir’s preference for batting depth is reflected in a middle and lower-middle order stacked with allrounders, while Tilak Varma’s place also appears secure.