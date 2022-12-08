বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
India to host series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia in 2022-23 home season | Cricket News

ডিসেম্বর ৮, ২০২২ ৩:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for India men’s team home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia featuring all formats.
The home season series will have 6 T20Is, 9 ODIs and 4 Tests and will commence with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January. The matches will be played on January 3, 5 and 7 in Mumbai, Pune and Rajkot respectively.
India and Sri Lanka will then play three ODIs on January 10, 12 and 15 at Guwahati, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

India will then play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand on January 18, 21 and 24 at Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore respectively.
India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand on January 27, 29 and February 1 at Ranchi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad respectively.

Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from February 9. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi (February 17), Dharamsala (March 1) and Ahmedabad (March 9). This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.

The home season will then conclude with a three-match ODI series between India and Australia that will be held in Mumbai (March 17), Vizag (March 19) and Chennai (March 22).

