সোমবার, ০৫ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:২০ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI: South Africa win toss, elect to bat first vs India

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI: South Africa win toss, elect to bat first vs India



India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI: After clinching the first Youth ODI by 25 runs via the DLS method, Team India, led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, will look to build on the momentum and seal the series when they take on South Africa in the second match of the three-game Youth ODI series at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on Monday.

India set the tone in the opener on Saturday thanks to composed half-centuries from Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish, who guided the visitors out of early trouble to a hard-fought victory. After a shaky start that saw India slump to 67 for 4 in the 15th over, the duo steadied the innings before accelerating to put South Africa under pressure.

Openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi (11) and Aaron George (5) departed early, and India suffered a double setback when Abhigyan Kundu (21) and Vedant Trivedi (21) were dismissed in quick succession. Pangalia and Ambrish then took charge, first rebuilding cautiously before shifting gears to add 137 runs for the fifth wicket. Pangalia top-scored with a fluent 93 off 95 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes, while Ambrish contributed a solid 65 from 79 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

Late contributions from Kanishk Chouhan (32 off 23 balls) and Khilan Patel (26 off 12) propelled India to an imposing 301 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs. South Africa’s 17-year-old left-arm pacer JJ Basson stood out with figures of 4 for 54, preventing the total from climbing even higher.

In reply, South Africa stumbled early, losing three wickets for 62 runs, with Deepesh Devendran picking up two key scalps. Jorich van Schalkwyk steadied the chase with an unbeaten 60 off 72 balls, but rain intervened at 148 for 4 in 27.4 overs. With conditions worsening, the umpires resorted to the DLS method, handing India a 25-run win.

Squads: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Rahul Kumar, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Gohil

South Africa U19 Squad: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni, Enathi Kitshini, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp





