খেলাধুলা

India Under-19 5/0 in 0.1 Overs

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
India Under-19 5/0 in 0.1 Overs



IND vs MAS Live Score, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: India will lock horns with Malaysia in their third Group A fixture of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai today, with momentum firmly on the former’s side. Dominant victories over UAE and Pakistan have already sealed India’s place in the semifinals, while Malaysia, winless so far, sit at the bottom of the table but are still technically in the race.

The spotlight once again shines on teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 14-year-old grabbed global attention with a sensational 171 off 95 balls against UAE — the highest-ever individual score in U19 Asia Cup history and India’s second-highest in youth ODIs. His innings powered India to a record 433/6 and a crushing 234-run win. However, expectations were tempered when he managed just five runs against Pakistan, despite India cruising to a comprehensive 90-run victory powered by disciplined bowling from Kanishk Chouhan and Deepesh Devendran.

Malaysia believe they can exploit that opening. Captain Deeaz Patro and all-rounder Muhammad Aalif have revealed specific plans to counter Suryavanshi, stressing disciplined bowling and smart field placements. Deeaz, who has strong Indian roots through his Odisha-born father and idolises David Warner, wears jersey No. 31 in tribute to the former Australian opener. Aalif, meanwhile, draws inspiration from Virat Kohli’s aggression and mindset.

While India may rotate players and focus on combinations, Malaysia are motivated to challenge the tournament favourites and make the contest memorable.



