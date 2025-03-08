India Vs New Zealand Final: ‘Creative storytelling in AI era’: Ashwin slams fake quote on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retirement ahead of Champions Trophy final | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (PTI photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has hit back at a social media (X) account user for falsely attributing a quote to him regarding the retirement plans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. As Team India gears up for the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday, speculation around the future of the two senior stars has been a hot topic.

Kohli and Rohit, who already announced their T20I retirements after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, have played a crucial role in India’s unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy. While Kohli has delivered match-winning knocks against Pakistan and Australia, Rohit has provided fiery starts, setting the tone for India’s batting.

Amid the buzz, an X user shared a fake quote allegedly from Ashwin’s YouTube channel, stating that Rohit was targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup while Kohli might retire soon to spend more time with his family. The misleading post quickly gained traction, prompting Ashwin to step in and clarify.

Taking to X, the off-spinner sarcastically responded, “Heartwarming to see humans still excelling at creative storytelling in this AI era. Nice script but maybe check with me next time before casting me in the lead role?”

Ashwin’s witty reply put an end to the false claims, reinforcing the importance of verifying information before spreading it. With India eyeing another ICC title, all focus will now shift to the highly anticipated final against the Kiwis on Sunday.