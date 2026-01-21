India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan all set to return as India finalises No.3 for T20 series

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: India begin their T20I series against New Zealand with one eye firmly on the 2026 T20 World Cup, and much of the focus rests on captain Suryakumar Yadav. While his recent returns have sparked questions, Suryakumar remains unfazed. He insists the runs will arrive and that altering his natural game is not an option as the tournament draws closer.

Results have largely justified that confidence. India are widely regarded as the strongest T20I side in the world, having won 29 of their 36 matches since lifting the 2024 World Cup. Any disruption caused by top-order reshuffles earlier in the cycle has settled. Sanju Samson’s reunion with Abhishek Sharma restores a familiar opening combination, Ishan Kishan is set to bat at No.3 in the absence of the injured Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh is expected to strengthen the lower middle order.

The first T20I in Nagpur offers India a chance to check their systems under pressure. The venue has traditionally favoured bowlers, with modest scores across 13 T20Is, and India themselves hold a 2-2 record there. It is also a ground where New Zealand inflicted one of India’s lowest moments, dismissing them for 79 in the 2016 World Cup.

New Zealand arrive with confidence of their own. They have recently enjoyed success against India across formats and will welcome back Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry and Mark Chapman from injury. Santner’s return as captain adds further stability as the visitors look to challenge India once more. Tim Robinson is set to open alongside Devon Conway, while the likes of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne are expected later in the series.

The numbers underline the threat New Zealand pose. Matt Henry has taken more international wickets than any bowler since the start of 2023, while Jacob Duffy’s wicket tally in the current World Cup cycle places him among the leading performers. For India, Hardik Pandya’s explosive returns since his comeback and Varun Chakaravarthy’s wicket-taking form offer reassurance.

With both sides using the series as vital preparation, the opening contest in Nagpur is about more than just an early lead. It is a measure of readiness, clarity and confidence as the countdown to the World Cup gathers pace.