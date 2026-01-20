India vs New Zealand T20Is: IND vs NZ full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming info | Cricket News

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session. (ANI Photo)

India begin their final build-up to the T20 World Cup with a five-match home series against New Zealand, starting Wednesday, and the spotlight will firmly be on captain Suryakumar Yadav. With the tournament less than three weeks away, the series doubles up as a crucial dress rehearsal for the defending champions and a personal test for the skipper, whose leadership numbers have been impressive but batting form a growing concern.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Since taking over as India’s T20I captain in 2024, Suryakumar has led the side to a winning percentage north of 72, masking his struggles with the bat for a prolonged period. However, playing at home with expectations of becoming the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title, the pressure is now unavoidable.

India’s T20 unit has largely been on cruise control over the last two years, powered by clearly defined roles and strong IPL performers. New Zealand, though, arrived high on confidence after achieving several historic firsts in India across formats. While India remain favourites in T20Is, Suryakumar’s form could prove the decisive subplot in a series designed to sharpen minds before the global showpiece.

India vs New Zealand T20Is: Live Streaming Details



IND vs NZ: When is the T20I series scheduled?The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played from 21 January to 31 January.IND vs NZ: What time does the matches begin?The matches will get underway at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.IND vs NZ: Where will the T20 series be telecast live?The matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.IND vs NZ: Where will the T20 series be streamed live?The matches will be live stream on JioHotsar app and websiteIND vs NZ: Where can fans watch the T20I series online?Live updates and coverage of the matches will be available on TimesofIndia.com.

IND vs NZ T20I Full Schedule:

1st T20I: Jan 21 in Nagpur from 7 PM IST

2nd T20I: Jan 23 in Raipur from 7 PM IST

3rd T20I: Jan 25 in Guwahati from 7 PM IST

4th T20I: Jan 28 in Visakhapatnam from 7 PM IST

5th T20I: Jan 31 in Thiruvanthapuram from 7 PM IST

IND vs NZ T20I Squads:India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodi, Zak Foulkes, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Kristian Clarke.