শনিবার , ৮ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৫শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

India Vs Pakistan: ‘To win fans back, Pakistan need to…’: Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on the importance of T20 World Cup game against India | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৮, ২০২৪ ৯:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1717818562 photo


NEW DELHI: Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has emphasized the importance of the Pakistani cricket team focusing solely on their imminent match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup in New York. Under the leadership of Babar Azam, the team has encountered difficulties in finding their form, which has been evident since their 2-0 T20I series loss to England.
Their attempt to build momentum against the USA, one of the tournament’s co-hosts, unfortunately resulted in a surprising defeat for Pakistan in a Super Over.

ALSO SEE: T20 World Cup Schedule T20 | T20 World Cup Points Table

Inzamam highlighted the significance of the upcoming game against India, suggesting that a victory could help in regaining the support of their fans.
“To win fans back, Pakistan need to win the game against India. It’s not like Pakistan cannot defeat India, they should keep everything aside and focus the game on Sunday. Everybody should believe that they can win the match. Everybody should try to win the game for Pakistan. Your body language and belief changes when you have confidence,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

IND vs PAK

Pakistan’s performance in the current edition of the World Cup has not mirrored their high-ranking status from the previous tournament, as they entered as the seventh-ranked T20I team. This decline has been attributed to frequent changes in management and an inconsistent lineup, particularly affecting the middle order.

Shadab Khan, who has been a key player in Pakistan’s batting lineup, has recently been underperforming, which was highlighted by his minimal run contribution against England and his less effective bowling.
Furthermore, Inzamam has suggested that Abrar Ahmed be considered for inclusion in the team, pointing out the need for effective contributions from all players. “Abrar should be given a chance, if six batters don’t score then the seventh one can’t save the game for you. Shadab is struggling with the ball,” he added.
(Inputs from ANI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm world envaironment oklcjds
‘দূষণে মারাত্মক স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকিতে জাহাজভাঙা শ্রমিকরা’
বাংলাদেশ
1717818562 photo
India Vs Pakistan: ‘To win fans back, Pakistan need to…’: Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on the importance of T20 World Cup game against India | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 06 08t091101.160 2024 06 6c24d08aae989d7e655eec9de654db9c
Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Fans Of Young Saif Ali Khan With His Latest Post
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Clash ctg
চট্টগ্রামে জাবেদ-ওয়াসিকার অনুসারীদের মধ্যে সংঘর্ষ
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm kader bavo dsoba 750x563 1

সংলাপের আশা নিভেনি তবে আপাতত নয়: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 wm Fakrul 2

‘যখনই যুদ্ধ শুরু হবে, তখনই তারা ঝাঁপিয়ে পড়বে’

 1622388129 tv

5 Actors Who Have Undergone Dramatic Body Transformation

 wm france britain

৪৮ ঘণ্টার মধ্যে সরে যাও, নতুবা কঠোর হব: ফ্রান্সকে ব্রিটেন

 wm shamsul islam 750x563 1

‘শেখ হাসিনা উন্নয়নের মানসিক শক্তি পান পিতার আদর্শ থেকে’

 sonu12

প্রেমিকার জন্য iPhone-র আবদার, সোনু জানালেন…| Man Asks Sonu Sood for an iPhone For His Girlfriend Actor’s reply was hilarious– News18 Bangla

 Apil Division

বেসরকারি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে আইনে ৭৫ শিক্ষার্থী ভর্তি হতে পারবে: আপিল বিভাগ – Corporate Sangbad

 10 20230701121037

এখনো ঢাকা ছাড়ছে মানুষ, ফিরছে কম

 received 660510958370294

নারায়ণগঞ্জ হবে প্রাচ্যের সিলিকন ভ্যালি

 received 166720775671162

“নির্বাচন নির্বাচন খেলা আর কত,টেইক ব্যাক বাংলাদেশ”