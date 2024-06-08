India Vs Pakistan: ‘To win fans back, Pakistan need to…’: Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on the importance of T20 World Cup game against India | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has emphasized the importance of the Pakistani cricket team focusing solely on their imminent match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup in New York. Under the leadership of Babar Azam , the team has encountered difficulties in finding their form, which has been evident since their 2-0 T20I series loss to England.Their attempt to build momentum against the USA, one of the tournament’s co-hosts, unfortunately resulted in a surprising defeat for Pakistan in a Super Over.

ALSO SEE: T20 World Cup Schedule T20 | T20 World Cup Points Table

Inzamam highlighted the significance of the upcoming game against India, suggesting that a victory could help in regaining the support of their fans.

“To win fans back, Pakistan need to win the game against India. It’s not like Pakistan cannot defeat India, they should keep everything aside and focus the game on Sunday. Everybody should believe that they can win the match. Everybody should try to win the game for Pakistan. Your body language and belief changes when you have confidence,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan’s performance in the current edition of the World Cup has not mirrored their high-ranking status from the previous tournament, as they entered as the seventh-ranked T20I team. This decline has been attributed to frequent changes in management and an inconsistent lineup, particularly affecting the middle order.

Shadab Khan , who has been a key player in Pakistan’s batting lineup, has recently been underperforming, which was highlighted by his minimal run contribution against England and his less effective bowling.

Furthermore, Inzamam has suggested that Abrar Ahmed be considered for inclusion in the team, pointing out the need for effective contributions from all players. “Abrar should be given a chance, if six batters don’t score then the seventh one can’t save the game for you. Shadab is struggling with the ball,” he added.

(Inputs from ANI)