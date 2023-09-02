India Vs Pakistan: Watch: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma meet Pakistan players on the eve of Asia Cup clash | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a delightful gesture, former India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday caught up with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf among others players on the eve of the marquee Asia Cup clash between the arch-rivals.Skipper Rohit Sharma too had a chat with his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq during the practice session in Pallekele on Friday.In a video posted by PCB on X (formally Twitter), Kohli can be seen having a chat with pacer Rauf. Kohli later also caught up with the other Pakistan players Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan outside their dressing room.

India begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Saturday.

The last time India and Pakistan faced each other was during the Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup in 2022 when Rohit Sharma and co. won the match by 4 wickets.