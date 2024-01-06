শনিবার , ৬ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২২শে পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

India Women Vs Australia Women 1st T20I: ‘I have 3 due…’: India Women pacer Titas Sadhu reveals unique team tradition | Cricket News

জানুয়ারি ৬, ২০২৪ ৮:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Young Indian pacer Titas Sadhu emerged as the star of the show during the 1st T20I on Friday, producing a stellar performance against a formidable Australian side.
Sadhu played a crucial role in India’s victory, dismantling the likes of Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Ashleigh Gardner during the powerplay.
Following her remarkable bowling display, Sadhu was awarded the Player of the Match, and she shared insights into a unique team tradition during the post-match interview. “This has been a tradition now that whoever wins this award will have to give a party, since I have won 3 awards tonight (chuckles). I have 3 due,” Sadhu humorously remarked.
Expressing her joy after being out of action during the Test and ODI series, Sadhu acknowledged her luck in securing two crucial wickets in the second over.
“It has been a long series for me; I am happy to capitalize today. The dew is a big factor here,” she added.
In the chase, Indian batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma showcased a near-flawless innings, establishing a commanding 137-run opening stand. Their partnership helped India comfortably chase down the target of 142 with 15 balls to spare at the DY Patil Sports Academy, giving India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Looking ahead, both teams are set to clash again in the second T20I on Sunday at the DY Patil Sports Academy.
(With inputs from ANI)





