Indian football: East Bengal beat Punjab FC 3-1, enter AIFF Super Cup final | Football News

Photo credit: X/@eastbengal_fc

NEW DELHI: Punjab FC lost 3-1 to East Bengal in the first semifinal of the AIFF Super Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday.With this win, East Bengal entered their third AIFF Super Cup final. It is also their second final of the season after losing the IFA Shield to Mohun Bagan SG.East Bengal went ahead in the 12th minute when Mohamad Bashim Rashid scored. Punjab FC equalised in the 34th minute through a Daniel Ramirez penalty.Kevin Sibille restored East Bengal’s lead in first-half stoppage time (45+3), and captain Saul Crespo scored in the 71st minute to secure the result for Oscar Bruzon’s team.Both sides began the match slowly, trying to settle into the game. Punjab had the first clear chance when Pramveer met a cross in the tenth minute, but his header went wide.Punjab were without suspended defender Muhammed Uvais, and the team seemed unsettled in defence. East Bengal took advantage of this when they struck in the 12th minute from a short corner. Miguel Ferreira sent a cross that was only partly cleared. The ball fell to Rashid outside the box, and he sent a low shot that went under goalkeeper Muheet Shabir’s glove. It was Rashid’s first goal for East Bengal.Punjab responded by moving higher up the field. Their equaliser came after an error inside the box. A header from Ricky Shabong struck Bipin Singh’s arm, and the referee awarded a penalty. Ramirez sent the spot kick past goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.East Bengal pushed back soon after. Just before half-time, Ferreira sent in another corner from the left. Sibille jumped higher than his marker and scored with a header. East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon received a second yellow card while celebrating the goal.In the second half, East Bengal controlled more of the play. In the 56th minute, Bipin Singh moved down the left and took a shot that Shabir saved. Hiroshi Ibusuki reached the rebound but headed the ball off target.Punjab attempted to create openings through Suhail and Ramirez but could not break East Bengal’s defence.East Bengal scored again in the 71st minute. Ferreira moved past multiple Punjab players inside the box before passing the ball to Crespo, who sent a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.