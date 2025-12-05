Indian football in limbo: ISL clubs urge AIFF to act amid revenue crisis | Football News

NEW DELHI: Twelve Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have approached the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with urgent concerns about the domestic football crisis. The situation has become critical as the Marketing Rights Agreement between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited expires on December 8.The affected clubs include FC Goa, Sporting Club Delhi, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennauyin FC, Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, Punjab FC, Odisha FC, and Mohammedan Sporting. Inter Kashi, a newly promoted team, have also joined the initiative.“While majority of the clubs have continued to honour salaries and contractual dues to players and staff in good faith, the current position is not merely challenging it is approaching commercial impossibility and risks rendering ongoing operations untenable,” the clubs stated in their letter to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.“For nearly eleven years, ISL clubs have continued to invest substantially in football in India despite persistent losses on strength of a predictable league structure and, most critically, central revenue. This revenue stream has historically been the principal source of income that enabled clubs to manage salaries, infrastructure, and sporting operations.“With the expiry of the MRA and the consequent absence of a commercial rights holder, central revenue has ceased entirely. The uncertainty has also caused local sponsors to withdraw or pause commercial commitments, leaving clubs with no viable income whatsoever, despite ongoing obligations.”The clubs have recommended that AIFF collaborate with the government to address these issues. They suggest submitting proposed actions to sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya before December 8 to inform the Supreme Court about remedial measures.“… time is now of the essence. The viability of the clubs and indeed the future of the ISL and the Indian football ecosystem depends on immediate steps being placed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It is, therefore, imperative that the report of the Union of India and/or the AIFF on the actions proposed to be taken in respect of the issues highlighted herein be filed on or before 8 December 2025, so that the Court is apprised of the remedial pathway and commercial certainty can be restored without further delay,” it added. The clubs expressed concern that any delay beyond the specified date could severely damage the football ecosystem developed over the past decade.AIFF responded by confirming they would forward the concerns to the Ministry of Sports and engage KPMG to develop solutions, including a possible re-tender.“The AIFF shall also put in all possible effort as per our AIFF Constitution to ensure ISL gets a long-term sustainable model for growth and development of Indian football. We are also forwarding this mail to KPMG to work on a suitable solution, including the possibility of issuing a re-tender keeping time constraints in mind,” the letter read.The clubs have filed an Interim Application with the Supreme Court to address constitutional impediments affecting the tender process.“Should the Court process take time, we urge that the AIFF consider exercising this power with utmost urgency, in consultation with the Government where necessary, so that the sport is not imperilled by procedural delay.”The AIFF plans to hold its Annual General Body Meeting on December 20. A previous tender for selecting a new ISL commercial partner was unsuccessful.The clubs have suggested forming a consortium to operate the league if a new tender fails to attract suitable partners.“Such an approach is consistent with global best practices and reflective of the long-term commitment of the Clubs to Indian football,” the clubs stated.“It must be conducted within a strict and non-extendable timeline, such that the process is completed well before the end of this month. Only a hard time-bound tender window of this nature provides any realistic opportunity to stabilise the commercial structure of the league and salvage the current season. Beyond the re-tender itself, we respectfully submit that a long-term solution must be formulated without delay. A temporary or stop-gap arrangement … momentary relief but does not address the underlying structural issues.”