Indian football: Xavi, Kewell, Fowler – who all applied for India coach job and who are the contenders? | Football News

Xavi Hernandez was the Head Coach of FC Barcelona in 2024 (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The All India Football Federation may not have found its next head coach yet, but the hiring process has already delivered an unexpected twist in Xavi Hernandez. The iconic Spanish midfielder and former Barcelona manager, was among the 170 applicants for the job.The application, sent from Xavi’s personal email and highlighted in green in the official shortlist, took officials by surprise. “Yes, Xavi’s name was there. The application was emailed to the AIFF,” national team director Subrata Paul told TOI earlier. However, the technical committee did not pursue his candidacy further due to the significant financial implications.

Who all applied for the role of India head coach?

Beyond Xavi, the federation received interest from a mix of coaches with some well-known in Indian circles and others with global pedigree. The list included former India coach Stephen Constantine, Slovakia’s Stefan Tarkovic, Liverpool legend Harry Kewell, ex-Blackburn boss Steve Kean, and familiar ISL faces such as Kibu Vicuna, Eelco Schattorie, and Khalid Jamil. Of those, Constantine, Tarkovic, and Jamil have been shortlisted, with Jamil being the lone Indian contender.

What are Xavi’s achievements as a player and coach?



Raphinha of Barcelona is consoled by Xavi, the then Head Coach of FC Barcelona, after the team’s defeat in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg vs Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Xavi’s CV speaks for itself. A product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, he made over 700 appearances for the club, winning eight La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, and playing a key role in Spain’s World Cup win in 2010 and Euro triumphs in 2008 and 2012. As a coach, he won league titles with both Al Sadd in Qatar and Barcelona, including the 2022–23 La Liga and 2023 Spanish Super Cup before stepping down in 2024.While the AIFF couldn’t afford him, Xavi’s application is seen as a sign of the growing international appeal of Indian football. The final decision now rests with the AIFF executive committee, which will choose from the shortlisted trio of Constantine, Tarkovic, and Jamil.