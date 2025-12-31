বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:১৫ অপরাহ্ন
India’s ODI squad vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill to lead; Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya likely to be rested | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
India’s ODI squad vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill to lead; Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya likely to be rested | Cricket News


Indian players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The Indian team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand will be picked on Jan 3, TOI has learnt. India’s ODI squad will assemble in Vadodara on Jan 7. The series will begin on Jan 11 in Vadodara, with the next two matches scheduled to be held in Rajkot on Jan 14 and Indore on Jan 18. “The national selection committee, headed by (former India pacer) Ajit Agarkar, will hold an online meeting on Jan 3 to pick the squad,” a source in the BCCI said.

Why Gautam Gambhir needs to rethink the extra batting cushion in 2026

The ODI leg of the series is expected to draw significant attention, particularly as it will feature superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be in action for the first time since the ODI series against South Africa in Dec. India have already picked the squad for the five-match T20I series against the Kiwis, which will start on Jan 21, while New Zealand have also named both their squads. Having recovered from a neck injury, skipper Shubman Gill, who was recently dropped from India’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, is set to lead the team. However, India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer’s return to action has been delayed, as he will undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence for another week. In a move aimed at workload management, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the New Zealand series. Both have missed the last two ODI series, and with the T20 World Cup drawing closer, the team management is keen to manage their fitness carefully. It will be interesting to see if the selectors pick Uttar Pradesh’s in-form wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 307 runs in three matches at an average of 153.5, including 160 not out off 101 balls against Baroda in Rajkot on Dec 29, or Ishan Kishan, if they look to replace Rishabh Pant as the second wicketkeeper.



