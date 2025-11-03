India’s richest female cricketers: Meet the wealthiest women cricketers in India and their salaries | Off the field News

Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur (X)

The Indian women’s cricket team’s World Cup victory in 2025 wasn’t just a sporting milestone — it was an emotional full circle. Years of heartbreak, hard work, and hope finally came together in one unforgettable night. The moment India lifted that trophy, millions across the country celebrated the women who had rewritten history. The win has also drawn attention to how far women’s cricket has evolved — not just in achievements but in financial recognition too.

Here’s a look at India’s richest women cricketers :

Mithali Raj Born in Jodhpur on December 3, 1982, Mithali Raj grew up in a Tamil family deeply rooted in discipline and service. Her father, Dorai Raj, served as a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force, while her mother, Leela Raj, supported her dream from an early age. Mithali began playing cricket at just 10 years old, practising alongside her elder brother. Over the years, Mithali has created countless records that transformed women’s cricket in India. She remains the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket, with her calm batting and unmatched consistency inspiring generations. With an estimated net worth of ₹40–45 crore, Mithali is also India’s wealthiest female cricketer. Even after retiring, she continues to earn through brand endorsements, mentorship roles, and her strong presence in cricket development initiatives. Her journey from Jodhpur’s dusty grounds to global glory remains one of Indian sport’s most inspiring stories.Smriti Mandhana At 29, Smriti Mandhana is not just a cricketing star but a brand in herself. Her net worth, estimated between ₹32–34 crore, comes from a mix of cricket earnings, endorsements, and business ventures. Smriti holds a Grade A BCCI contract worth ₹50 lakh a year and earns ₹3.4 crore from the Women’s Premier League, where she captains Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Off the field, she endorses global brands like Hyundai, Nike, and Red Bull, and her deals often fetch ₹50–75 lakh each. She lives in a beautiful home in Sangli, complete with a personal gym, theatre, and even a small café she owns called SM-18 Sports Café. Her charm, discipline, and success have made her one of India’s most marketable athletes.Harmanpreet Kaur After leading India to their first-ever World Cup title, Harmanpreet Kaur has become a household name across the country. Her net worth estimated at around ₹25 crore, reflects not only her cricketing success but also her growing brand value. Harmanpreet earns ₹50 lakh annually from her BCCI Grade A contract and ₹1.8 crore per season with Mumbai Indians in the WPL. She also serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Punjab, adding to her steady income. Endorsements form a large part of her wealth, with partnerships with PUMA, CEAT, HDFC Life, and Boost bringing in up to ₹50 lakh a year. Off the field, she owns homes in Patiala and Mumbai, drives luxury cars, and is known for her love of motorbikes. At 36, she became the oldest captain to win the Women’s World Cup, proving that experience and belief can break any barrier. Her journey from Moga to Mumbai stands as a symbol of resilience and leadership.The rise of these stars shows how far women’s cricket in India has come. With the WPL and international recognition, financial stability is no longer a dream but a reality for many players. From Mithali’s pioneering days to Smriti’s modern stardom and Harmanpreet’s championship moment, India’s women cricketers are not just winning matches — they are changing the face of Indian sport forever.