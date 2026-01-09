শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ram Gopal Varma Slams ‘Outdated’ Censor Board Amid Jana Nayagan Release Delay: ‘It’s Truly Foolish’ | Telugu Cinema News Khushi Kapoor Shares First Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Vedang Raina: ‘HBD To My Day 1’ | Bollywood News WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk the difference between Mumbai Indians and win as RCB pocket season opener | Cricket News Tara Sutaria Shares First Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Veer Pahariya | Bollywood News ভোট একটি আমানত, খেয়ানতকারীর হাতে দেওয়া যাবে না: গোলাম পরওয়ার দৌলতপুরে সড়ক দূর্ঘটনা কৃষকের মৃত্যু Ahmedabad is on its way to become sports hub: IOA chief PT Usha | Cricket News Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great Make Oscars 2026 Best Picture Eligibility List; Anupam Kher Reacts | Bollywood News Interesting transition phase in Indian cricket… between Gautam Gambhir and senior players: Graeme Smith | Cricket News Inside Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Relationship: Bollywood’s Modern Romance
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Interesting transition phase in Indian cricket… between Gautam Gambhir and senior players: Graeme Smith | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Interesting transition phase in Indian cricket… between Gautam Gambhir and senior players: Graeme Smith | Cricket News


Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (File photo)

TimesofIndia.com in Durban: No team has managed to defend their T20 World Cup title yet and India will face a stiff challenge in the upcoming tournament in front of their home crowd. While the added pressure of playing in front of a home crowd will test them, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith says he would be surprised if India fail to reach the last four, noting an “interesting transition phase in Indian cricket.“Listen, with India’s talent, you can never write them off. It’s a home World Cup. And it does seem an interesting transition phase in Indian cricket, you know, between Gautam (Gambhir) and senior players and, you know, who’s next and how that transition happens. And it seems to be in an interesting place. So, it’s going to be good to watch how things go. But certainly from a talent perspective, India, if they’re not in the last four at least, I’ll be very surprised,” adds Smith.

India T20 World Cup squad: In search of ideal combination, Agarkar & Co. drop Shubman Gill

The start of the 2026 T20 World Cup is less than a month away and Smith wants his team to beat India in the final of the multi-nation tournament. Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing SA20, league commissioner Smith said the Proteas have all bases covered with their squad.“Obviously, I’d like us to beat India in the final, you know (laughs)… I think if Shukri and the team can get their combinations right, I think there’s a real opportunity that the team can do very well. And, you know, I think there’s enough quality of ability to play spin there as well in that middle order, particularly in India. So, let’s hope, you know, that there will be a good World Cup around the corner,” says Smith in a select media interaction.

Graeme Smith

During the India Day of the SA20 last year, Smith had mentioned how he wants South Africa to beat India in the Test series. The Proteas not only achieved that but outplayed India across all departments, securing a historic 2-0 series win. Smith admitted he was pleasantly surprised by the team’s dominant performance in both matches.“We know it’s a tough place to go on tour. I was really surprised by how dominant we were in the test series. That really did surprise me. But it was brilliant. I mean, the test side over the last year, year and a half, has really been the beacon of light, you know, from a national team perspective. It’s been brilliant. Temba (Bavuma), Shukri (Conrad), you know, have done wonders. Hopefully, it continues,” adds Smith.The SA20 is now in its fourth season and Smith feels it’s the right platform for local players looking to make a name for themselves. Citing the example of Nqobani Mokoena, the former opener says there are enough opportunities for the players to put their name in the global hat.“Well, I think if you want to push for place in the South African team and you’re not in the kind of first 15 or 16 of names, this is the platform to do it. I think, you know, we’ve seen now, if you take IPL, I think last year we had 17 or 18 players from South Africa playing in the IPL. That’s the most international. And I think (that’s) because of the platform of, you know, SA20. So, I think if you’re a young player like Mokoena, no one knew about him until a few games ago.“So, now there’s these opportunities for players to put their name in the global hat. When I was playing, you had to play for South Africa to be seen. You know, domestic cricket never got noticed around the world. Now you’ve got a product that everyone globally is looking at and saying, oh, there’s some real talent around. You know, so I think if you want to push for places, this is the tournament to do it,” concludes Smith.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk the difference between Mumbai Indians and win as RCB pocket season opener | Cricket News

WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk the difference between Mumbai Indians and win as RCB pocket season opener | Cricket News

Ahmedabad is on its way to become sports hub: IOA chief PT Usha | Cricket News

Ahmedabad is on its way to become sports hub: IOA chief PT Usha | Cricket News

‘This is a wild thought’: Kevin Pietersen wants IPL and PSL-winning coach to replace Brendon McCullum | Cricket News

‘This is a wild thought’: Kevin Pietersen wants IPL and PSL-winning coach to replace Brendon McCullum | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman row: ‘Not our domain’ – BCCI’s fresh stance on Bangladesh T20 World Cup venue issue | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman row: ‘Not our domain’ – BCCI’s fresh stance on Bangladesh T20 World Cup venue issue | Cricket News

Uncomfortable! Honey Singh’s WPL opening ceremony entry catches Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur off-guard – Watch | Cricket News

Uncomfortable! Honey Singh’s WPL opening ceremony entry catches Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur off-guard – Watch | Cricket News

Mumbai Indians 0/0 in 0.0 Overs | Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, WPL 2026 Live Score: RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins toss, opts to bowl against MI

Mumbai Indians 0/0 in 0.0 Overs | Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, WPL 2026 Live Score: RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins toss, opts to bowl against MI

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST