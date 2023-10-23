সোমবার , ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
International NGO and Solidarity Announce Statement Calling for Ceasing the Acts of Aggression in Israel-Hamas War

b6b95e3f 31e2 4dc0 b20f cf63eecdfcf4

The Israel-Hamas war, which began with the launch of thousands of rockets on October 7, has resulted in thousands of deaths and is causing concerns over the possibility that the war could escalate into an international conflict. Several governments and international organizations have called for an end to conflict through official statements.

On the 12th, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international NGO headquartered in South Korea and affiliated with the UN Economic and Social Council and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, released a statement regarding the Israel-Hamas war. This is HWPL’s third official statement advocating peace, following the statement on the human rights crisis of Myanmar in March 2021 and on Russia-Ukraine War in February 2022.

In the statement, HWPL said, “It is the innocent civilians who become the victims in wars, and everyone in the world is witnessing this situation in real time. Failing to stop an unjustified war will result in thousands and tens of thousands of civilian casualties. Can anyone compensate for such devastating atrocities?”

HWPL added that it urges “for the two parties of the war to immediately cease the acts of aggression, protect the citizens, and actively engage in efforts to ensure recovery and peace”, and calls on “the UN and the international community to swiftly take necessary measures such as mediating peace between the two parties to bring them to a dialogue and providing humanitarian support.”

On March 14, 2016, HWPL, together with international law experts from 15 countries, drafted and announced the “Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW)” for an international law for peace. This declaration proposes international cooperation, citizen participation and cultural approaches to conflict prevention, mediation, and peace. HWPL announced that it plans to submit the DPCW to the United Nations. Through peace activities in more than 170 countries, HWPL is specifying action plans to build a world of peace by establishing institutional approach to the international community and raising peace awareness among the public.

You may find the full statement on HWPL’s official website (www.hwpl.kr).

