IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals aim to fortify spin attack | Cricket News

Tushar Deshpande of Rajasthan Royals (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals will head into the auction with a moderate Rs 16.05 crore purse and nine slots to fill, including one overseas position. It’s far from the largest budget available, but with key players retained and additions secured through trades, their core squad is largely in place. As a result, the remaining purse should be sufficient to address the specific gaps they still have. Their primary focus will be securing a high-quality Indian spinner. Having released their previous spin options, the Royals are prepared to bid aggressively for a leg-spinner like Ravi Bishnoi or Rahul Chahar, someone capable of controlling the middle overs alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

IPL mini auction: Lot of interest for Cam Green | Wait ends for Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan?

They will also be in the market for a dependable Indian pacer and potentially an overseas fast bowler. With Jofra Archer returning from a demanding international schedule, and his injury record remaining a concern, the franchise will prioritise building depth to ensure their pace attack stays potent throughout the season. The top order appears covered, boasting a blend of youth and flair in Yashasvi Jaiswal, teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel. This means any batting additions are likely to be strategic backups. During the recent trade window, the Royals strengthened their core dramatically by acquiring all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran , alongside the explosive Donovan Ferreira, moves that have significantly bolstered their flexibility. RCA’s Ashok, Kartik tipped for big deals: Twelve Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) players have registered for the mini-auction. Franchises are poised to show strong interest in Rajasthan’s pace sensation Ashok Sharma, whose raw speed has impressed scouts throughout the domestic season. The 23-year-old from Jaipur, currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 19 scalps so far, is expected to attract significant bids as an uncapped fast bowler capable of clocking speeds in the high 140s kmph. Another promising talent from the RCA likely to spark bidding wars is 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma. His explosive performances in the 2024–25 domestic circuit, highlighted by a century on first-class debut and consistent power-hitting, prompted trials with multiple franchises ahead of the 2025–26 season. Several established Rajasthan players, released by their IPL teams, will also enter the auction pool: middle-order batter Deepak Hooda, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, southpaw Mahipal Lomror, keeper-batter Kunal Singh Rathore and fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Lesser-known RCA prospects set to feature include first-class standout Ajay Singh Kookna, along with Mukul Choudhary, Izaz Sawariya, Deependra Singh and Aman Shekhawat, who could emerge as value picks for teams seeking depth.