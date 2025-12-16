IPL 2026 dates confirmed: Season to run from March 26 to May 31; Chinnaswamy opener in doubt | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli and former cricketers Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers celebrate with the IPL trophy. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will begin on March 26 (Thursday) and conclude on May 31 (Sunday), with the dates emerging as the central takeaway from a meeting between franchise representatives and IPL authorities in Abu Dhabi on Monday evening, as per a Cricbuzz report. The confirmation of the Season 19 window brings clarity to teams planning their campaigns, even as uncertainty continues to loom over the venue for the opening match.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The dates were formally communicated by IPL CEO Hemang Amin during a briefing held ahead of Tuesday’s auction. As per tradition, the tournament opener is staged in the home city of the defending champions, which would put Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium in line to host the curtain-raiser featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, the availability of the venue remains a major talking point among franchises attending the pre-auction meeting at the W Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has received only a conditional clearance from the state government to host IPL matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, subject to meeting stringent safety and security requirements. The hesitation stems from the tragic stampede on June 4 during RCB’s IPL title celebrations, which claimed at least 11 lives and left several others injured. Since then, the state government has consistently denied permission for major cricket matches at the venue, forcing the BCCI to relocate Women’s World Cup fixtures away from Bengaluru.Asked about the possibility of IPL 2026 starting at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a senior BCCI official said, “We hope so,” adding that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had publicly expressed optimism. Shivakumar was recently quoted as saying the government was positive about hosting IPL matches and had asked Home Minister G Parameshwara to engage with KSCA officials to address concerns.

While the schedule dominated discussions, the build-up to the IPL 2026 auction has also gathered momentum. The auction, to be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, will mark the third consecutive year the event takes place outside India, following Dubai and Jeddah. On the eve of the auction, the BCCI finalised the player pool by adding 19 names, including Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, New Zealand pacer Ben Sears and South African all-rounder Ethan Bosch.All ten franchises will be keen to assemble squads capable of challenging for the IPL 2026 title. A total of 77 slots are available, including 31 for overseas players. Kolkata Knight Riders have the most vacancies with 13, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad with ten. From an initial list of 1,355 players, 359 have been shortlisted — 244 Indians and 115 overseas — with 40 players entering at the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore.The spotlight at the auction will be on marquee names such as Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone and Ravi Bishnoi. Green, in particular, is expected to attract aggressive bidding amid a skewed demand-supply ratio for seam-bowling all-rounders, with projections suggesting bids could cross Rs 25 crore. With the IPL 2026 schedule now locked in, franchises will hope the remaining uncertainties — especially around venues — are resolved well before the season begins.