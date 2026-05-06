বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৭ মে ২০২৬, ০৬:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IPL 2026: In disbelief! Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to dropped catches goes viral – Watch | Cricket News কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ? Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে মাশরুম চাষে উদ্ভুদ্ধকরণ মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত কালিয়াকৈরে রেলওয়ে জমি অবৈধভাবে দখল করে গড়ে তোলা শতাধিক দোকানপাট ও স্থাপনা উচ্ছেদ করেছে গ্রাম্যমান আদালত নাগরপুরে সাঁড়াশি অভিযানে অবৈধ ড্রেজার ধ্বংস; দুই ব্যক্তিতে জেল ও জরিমানায় দন্ড সেন্টমার্টিন ও টেকনাফে পৃথক অভিযানে ১০ মাদক কারবারি ও ৩ পণ্য পাচারকারী আটক IPL 2026: CSK’s disciplined bowling and Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 brush aside DC in capital | Cricket News
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IPL 2026: In disbelief! Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to dropped catches goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৭ মে, ২০২৬
  • ১৪ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: In disbelief! Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to dropped catches goes viral – Watch | Cricket News


Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to dropped catches (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a frustrating outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad after his teammates repeatedly dropped catches off his bowling. SRH batters made full use of those missed chances and piled up a huge total of 235 on a batting-friendly Hyderabad pitch.The dropped catches became a major talking point, especially because Chahal had created several wicket-taking opportunities. However, Punjab’s poor fielding let the match slip away.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India debut: The calls are getting louder

Statistics showed that six catches have now been dropped off Chahal’s bowling this IPL season — the highest for any bowler in IPL 2026.Shashank Singh was at the centre of the fielding troubles, accounting for four dropped catches this season, the second-most by any fielder in the tournament. During the SRH match, he dropped a straightforward chance offered by Heinrich Klaasen at deep backward square leg. Instead of a wicket, the ball slipped away for four runs, adding to Punjab’s misery.The dropped catch left Chahal in disbelief, with his reaction going viral across social media platforms.Watch:Klaasen and Ishan Kishan both survived after chances were missed off Chahal’s bowling and went on to punish Punjab heavily. Their innings helped SRH post a massive score that proved too difficult to chase.On a surface where bowlers had very little help, fielding mistakes became even more costly. Chahal, one of Punjab’s main wicket-taking bowlers this season, was visibly frustrated as crucial chances went begging.The sloppy fielding ultimately played a big role in SRH’s dominant performance and added another disappointing chapter to Punjab’s disappointing run of three defeats.



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কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী
কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী
সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ?
সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ?
Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News
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নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা
নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা
ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে মাশরুম চাষে উদ্ভুদ্ধকরণ মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত
ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে মাশরুম চাষে উদ্ভুদ্ধকরণ মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত
কালিয়াকৈরে রেলওয়ে জমি অবৈধভাবে দখল করে গড়ে তোলা শতাধিক দোকানপাট ও স্থাপনা উচ্ছেদ করেছে গ্রাম্যমান আদালত
কালিয়াকৈরে রেলওয়ে জমি অবৈধভাবে দখল করে গড়ে তোলা শতাধিক দোকানপাট ও স্থাপনা উচ্ছেদ করেছে গ্রাম্যমান আদালত
নাগরপুরে সাঁড়াশি অভিযানে অবৈধ ড্রেজার ধ্বংস; দুই ব্যক্তিতে জেল ও জরিমানায় দন্ড
নাগরপুরে সাঁড়াশি অভিযানে অবৈধ ড্রেজার ধ্বংস; দুই ব্যক্তিতে জেল ও জরিমানায় দন্ড
সেন্টমার্টিন ও টেকনাফে পৃথক অভিযানে ১০ মাদক কারবারি ও ৩ পণ্য পাচারকারী আটক
সেন্টমার্টিন ও টেকনাফে পৃথক অভিযানে ১০ মাদক কারবারি ও ৩ পণ্য পাচারকারী আটক
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ভূঞাপুরে পৃথক অভিযানে ৩ মাদক কারবারি গ্রেফতার
ভূঞাপুরে পৃথক অভিযানে ৩ মাদক কারবারি গ্রেফতার
কর্ণফুলীতে “হাত কাটা বাইল্লা’র” বিরুদ্ধে থানায় মিথ্যা অভিযোগ দিয়ে সাধারণ মানুষদের হয়রানির অভিযোগ
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