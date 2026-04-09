IPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary masterclass snatches victory from KKR’s clutches in last-ball thriller | Cricket News

Mukul Choudhary (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a thrilling last-ball win against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026, chasing down 182 to win by three wickets. The match stayed tense till the very end, with LSG holding their nerve to cross the line in dramatic fashion.Asked to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a competitive 181/4.

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Kolkata Knight Riders suffered another heartbreaking loss as their bowling, especially in the final overs, let them down against Lucknow Super Giants in a last-ball IPL thriller. Despite being in control for most of the game, KKR couldn’t defend 181, as LSG pulled off a stunning win with just one ball to spare.

Late collapse costs KKR



Kolkata Knight Riders looked strong after putting up 181/4, thanks to solid contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (41) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45), followed by a late push from Rovman Powell (39 not out) and Cameron Green (32 not out). However, a slowdown in the middle overs meant they fell short of a bigger total.With the ball, KKR made a strong start. Vaibhav Arora removed Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh quickly, and Green struck early to dismiss Rishabh Pant. From 41/0, LSG slipped and were struggling at 125/6, with KKR seemingly in control.

Mukul Choudhary ’s stunning finish

But Lucknow Super Giants turned the game around dramatically. Ayush Badoni kept the chase alive with a steady 54, but it was young Mukul Choudhary who stole the show. Batting fearlessly, he smashed an unbeaten 54 off just 27 balls, including multiple sixes, to take the game deep.KKR’s inexperienced pace attack struggled under pressure at the death. Green conceded crucial runs in the penultimate over, while Arora failed to hold his nerve in the final over. Choudhary capitalised, hitting big shots and guiding LSG home on the last ball with a thrilling finish.The win lifted LSG to fifth position on the points table, while KKR, currently ninth in the standings, remained winless after four matches, with their bowling and middle-over issues continuing to haunt them.